Pet grooming home service

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Fluffy Touch is based in Delhi -NCR and comes up with pets (Dog and Cat) grooming and training services. Most of the families buy dogs as a status symbol or due to alone-less at home, But they have limited knowledge or they are not able to give them proper grooming and bath due to this many of the pets healthcare leads to down (illness), To address this issue Fluffy Touch launches proper grooming and training services to pets in Delhi NCR.

Fluffy Touch provides doorstep services for pet grooming starting at Rs.999/- ONLY. Currently, a team of 20, most of whom are either pet parents or pet lovers, Fluffy Touch aims to bring the best practices in the pet grooming and training sector. We plan to open at least 1 pet’s salons in every city across the country.

*Reason Behind launching:*

We Launched Fluffy Touch, with the spirit of providing grooming services to keep your pet healthy and charming as always . By the service fee of Fluffy Touch. We feed 100+ street Dogs daily in Noida, if you want to be part of this social work please join hands and donate Rs.21/- Daily (Pay Monthly) and see the live feeding.

Fluffy Touch aims to groom and care for your pets in Delhi -NCR We have a dedicated trained and expert team to give the best services to your pet at your doorstep We always care for pets like a baby We focus on “Pets are to be treated with care and gentle handling” Our groomers want your pet to feel fabulous as well as look it.

Fluffy Touch Doorstep Pet’s Grooming Salon & Parlour Services:

-Pet’s Grooming

-Pet Parlour

-Pets Salon

-Dog Grooming

-Cat Grooming

-Dog and Cat Haircut

-Ticks & Flea Treatment

-Dog Training

You can Book services at www.fluffytouch.in the website simply fill appointment form.

For Booking Contact: +91-9658-189-189

For any other information visit: www.fluffytouch.in