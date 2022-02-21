Upscale your Business With Whiz Consulting’s New Edition of BAS Agent Online Services 

Gordon, Australia, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting launched a new edition of BAS agent online services to help their clients upscale their businesses.

Whiz Consulting Pvt Ltd, one of the best accounting and bookkeeping outsourcing companies globally, launched cost-effective and scalable BAS agent online services to help their clients’ upscaling their businesses. The main reason behind launching the new edition is to provide budget-friendly solutions and necessary guidance to help clients grow their businesses.

A company requires lots of research and expertise to get established & grow. It is crucial to have appropriate knowledge about various licenses, taxation, compliance, regulatory bodies, and adequate strategy for running a business efficiently. Unfortunately, not everyone knows enough about the permits and a proper system for their organisation. Even a minor error or misplacement in the document can affect the whole business process and cause penalties from the government. It is more challenging to manage, especially for small and medium-sized businesses with a limited workforce. Although there are many BAS service providers in Australia, still many companies do not get satisfied due to their narrow range of services and lack of knowledge. And end up switching to different service providers for various functions. Therefore, to support the client’s businesses with their outstanding knowledge, Whiz Consulting launched new BAS agent online services.

A Senior Executive at Whiz Consulting stated, “Starting a business never be an easy task for those who have limited resources. And, therefore one needs to be aware of everything, including licenses, taxation, compliance and regulatory bodies. Hiring BAS agent online services is an important activity that every business can incorporate to get essential advice to grow their businesses.”

Whiz launched wide-ranged customised BAS online agent services to provide them with a complete solution to their BAS services needs. Also, we aim to assist our clients in scaling their business effectively without feeling the need to switch to different agencies for different functions. We customise our service to fulfil our client’s diverse needs & requirements at a competitive price. The introduction of our BAS services will indeed offer a remarkable opportunity to Australian businesses to perform exceptionally well in their industries without struggling with productivity issues.”- he added.

Hiring BAS online agent services from Whiz Consulting helps you save your time, reducing overhead charges without taking lots of energy. The accountants at Whiz Consulting offer you quality services in a quick time around. The best part about Whiz Consulting’s BAS agent online services ? You get complete guidance related to BAS or GST or simply regarding compliance from a professional bookkeeper and their exceptional support round the clock. Also, they provide you with unlimited consultations over the phone and email, allowing you to have complete clarity at each step. Hence, reducing the chance of possible errors.

Whiz Consulting offers tailor-made plans for small, medium and large-sized organisations as per their needs and requirements. It serves healthcare, real estate, hospitality, eCommerce, media and marketing, and legal practices. Also, it assists you with reporting and lodging BAS on a monthly, quarterly or yearly basis. Some of its services include advisory related to Goods and Services Tax(GST), Fringe benefits tax instalments and Pay as you Go (PAY G) income tax instalments & withheld. Apart from these services, Whiz also provides advisory services for Australian Business Number(ABN) withholding tax and completing & lodging single touch payroll(STP) reports. Although its services vary according to the client’s company size, organisations can still customise the services according to their needs and requirements.

About Whiz Consulting Pvt Ltd

Whiz Consulting Pvt Ltd is an outsourced bookkeeping and accounting services provider in Australia. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, having its presence in Australia, USA and UK, Whiz consulting is an agile financial and accounting outsourcing company with over a decade of experience. Their team of skilled CPAs, bookkeepers and payroll managers assists businesses in seamless bookkeeping and accounting processes for firms based in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Queensland, and other parts of Australia. Along with bookkeeping & accounting, it also provides financial services like BAS, taxation, business advisory services, and industry-specific accounting. Be it startups, SMEs, or large-scale organisations, and they provide impeccable solutions round the clock.