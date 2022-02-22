Global Paper Trays Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 5.4% During 2022-2032

The paper trays market is likely to grow at a healthy 3.9% value CAGR throughout 2027, according to the latest Fact.MR study. The momentum in the paper trays market can be attributed to the growing focus on sustainability, which includes reducing packaging waste and adopting recyclable packaging materials.

Growing consumer preference toward greener packaging solutions is driving heavy investments in the paper trays market. Anticipating the lucrativeness of the paper trays market and future growth opportunities, manufacturers are introducing a wide design range of paper trays, which is proving to be a winning product differentiation strategy for paper packaging businesses.

Soaring Popularity of Frozen Food Products Driving Innovation in Paper trays Market

A majority of paper tray manufacturers are launching microwave-safe and freezer-safe paper trays addressing the soaring popularity of frozen food products among younger consumers. Market players are incorporating advanced technologies, such as modified atmosphere packaging technology, and manufacturing processes, such as thermoforming, to introduce unique features of paper trays suitable for food & beverage products.

“Though the F&B space holds the largest share in the paper trays market, industrial applications of paper trays are not limited to the food industry. A variety of end-user industries, such as consumer durables & electronics, healthcare, and personal care & cosmetic products, contribute greatly to the growth of the paper trays market. Leading manufacturers of paper trays are aware of surging demand for paper trays in the consumer durables & electronics industry, and are adopting strategies to focus enhancing their product portfolio for this segment,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

