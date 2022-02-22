Specification of SS Seamless Pipe

Posted on 2022-02-22 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Shrikant Steel Centre is known as one of the biggest Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturers in India. We offer one of the finest quality High Nickel Seamless Pipes to various industries around the globe. Our heat treatment expertise puts us in a strong position to produce and export Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes with a close-by and defined chemical, as well as achieve the requisite mechanical qualities. Our Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes are available in a variety of sizes and conditions, including Stainless Steel Seamless PipesHastelloy Seamless Pipes, Nickel Seamless Pipes, Monel Seamless PipesInconel Seamless Pipes, and Titanium Seamless Pipes.

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Manufacturer – Specifications

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Specifications
SS Seamless Pipes Types SS Seamless Pipes, ERW Seamless Pipes, Welded Seamless Pipes, Fabricated Seamless Pipes, LSAW Seamless Pipes, Box Seamless Pipes.
Standard JIS, AISI, ASME, ASTM, AMS, GB, DIN, EN, GOST.
Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Size ½” to 6” NB Sch 10s, 40s, & 80s, 160s
Wall Thickness 0.1 – 60 mm
Grades
Stainless Steel TP-304, 304L, 304H, 304N, 304LN 316, 316L, 316H, 316Ti, 316N, 316LN, 310, 317, 317L, 321, 321H, 347, 347H TP-304, 304L, 304H, 304N, 304LN 316, 316L, 316H, 316Ti, 316N, 316LN, 310, 317, 317L, 321, 321H, 347, 347H.
Duplex Steel UNS S31260, 31500, 31803, 32205, 32304.
Super Duplex Steel UNS S 32750, 32760.
Nickel Nickel Alloys 200, Nickel Alloys 201.
Hastelloy Hastelloy C-22, Hastelloy C-276, Hastelloy C-2000, Hastelloy C-4, Hastelloy X, Hastelloy B, Hastelloy N, Hastelloy G.
Inconel Series Inconel 600, Inconel 601, Inconel 625, Inconel 625LCF, Inconel 686, Inconel 718, Inconel 800, Inconel 825, Inconel X-750 , Inconel 690, Inconel 602, Inconel 617, Inconel 925, Inconel A-289, Inconel AL-6XN, AL-904L.
Titanium Titanium 6-4, Gr 1, Gr 2, Gr 3, Gr 4, Gr 5, Gr 7, Gr 9, 5-2.5, 6-2-4-2, 6-4 ELI, 6-6-2.
Cupro Nickel Cu 90-10 (C70600,CW352H), Cu 70-30 (C71500, CW354H).

 

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes Suppliers in India

Shrikant Steel Centre is a leading Seamless Pipe Manufacturer in India & Seamless Pipe Supplier in India. We have Seamless Pipe Manufacturer in MumbaiSeamless Pipe Manufacturer in DelhiSeamless Pipe Manufacturer in Gujarat. Shrikant Steel Centre is one of India’s leading suppliers, dealers, makers, and stockists of Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes due to its dependability and performance. Every month, we supply/export containers of Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes to a wide range of clients from Indian ports. Our products are available in a number of Indian cities.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution