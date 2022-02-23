Centurion University is Offering 100% Placement Assistance for B Tech Computer Science

Centurion University is one of the leading B Tech engineering colleges in Bhubaneswar that provides 100% placement support to Computer Science and Engineering course. CBCS or Choice Based Curriculum Systems of this University produces technology expert candidates for the professional world.

Computer Science in Centurion University

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Computer science in this university is a popular course of study because of the wide scope of entrepreneurship, research, and employment. The Computer Science and Engineering department of Centurion University knows the need for dynamic technology in this industry and hence, tries to produce trained professionals accordingly.

CSE graduates of this institute have a wide scope for employment in the IT sector and IT-enabled sectors and industries like Data Security Engineers, Mobile Application Developers, Web Developers, Data Management experts, Software Developer, Gaming Technologist and so on. The domain-focused curriculum of the course creates skilled technical experts who even receive awards from the industry. Centurion University keeps updating its curriculum according to the need of the industry.

Collaboration of the Computer Science department with some industry leaders ensures placement opportunities to eligible candidates. Learners in this institute gain programming skills and can apply new and current technology. Hence, they get a chance to impress the employers and hence, acquire a prospective place in the corporate world.

Different Domains of Computer Science in Centurion University

  • Software technology
  • Data science and machine learning
  • Gaming
  • Cyber security
  • AR and VR
  • Cloud technology

Visit the website of this institute at https://cutm.ac.in/department/top-btech-computer-science-college-bhubaneswar/ to know more about it!

About Centurion University 

Centurion University is a top rank engineering college in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The University focuses on practice-oriented, experience-based, and hands-on learning. It intends to shape the academic career and life of a student. With its action research and innovative methods, the University tries to make a difference. The University works on “replicable”, “scalable”, “sustainable” and “quantifiable”. With its five campuses, the University offers industry-relevant information.

Contact Details

Centurion University

Corporate Office

Address: 17, Forest Park, Bhubaneswar
Dist.: Khurda, Odisha, India.
PIN – 751009

Contact No.: +91 (0674) 2596228
Fax:  +91 (0674) 2596229
Website: www.cutm.ac.in

