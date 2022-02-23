How To Get Your Business Up And Running In Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Dubai is an acclaimed global trade hub that has become central and synonymous with business development across all sectors and industries. Especially with the commencement of Expo 2020, the city has encountered an exponential increase in business opportunities given the influx of global investors and venture capitalists who want to gain first-hand experience of the eminence of the city.

In order to start a business from scratch or set up a subsidiary for a larger corporation, an intricate process of steps must be followed that are simplified by local business setup consultants. The team at Best Solution provides insights on crucial tips to follow when setting up a business in Dubai. “Completing research on your target audience and market is an important measure to meet when selecting the business activity you want to pursue. This then creates the foundation for the next stage of the process which is to select the legal form of the firm.”

Company structures can be of different kinds, mainly LLC, sole proprietorship, a company branch of Local, GCC, Foreign or Free Zone origin or even a civil or holding company. Depending on the legal form chosen, a corresponding jurisdiction also has to be chosen that allows for the business activity and operations to be run and subsequently for the trading license application. Dubai has three main economic zones that allow businesses to be launched: mainland, offshore and free zone. Each zone is regulated by their own set of legal rules and regulations that entail different directions of operations management.

Best Solution emphasizes the steps that follow are integral in company formation once the trade license, company name and activity are authorised. “Most setups in the UAE involve having an Emirati partner that potentially corporate sponsors of the business. Finding a partner is a tedious process that can be made easy with a company set up agent who can also help you throughout the subsequent processes of receiving further approvals from local authorities also preparing the Memorandum of Association.”

Once these steps are completed, investors can begin to search for office rentals or virtual office setups that will support their business operations efficiently. Company setup consultants also offer advice and expertise on these stages of company formation given their local expertise and experience. Furthermore, they can provide invaluable guidance when creating a tenancy contract on Ejari: an online platform that validates the rental agreement also handles visa additions and approvals.

Once all the above-mentioned steps are completed and the trade license has been attained, the establishment is ready to begin operations and serve customers. While the entire company setup process seems complex and convoluted, business management services like Best Solution can help streamline and assist throughout the entire procedure from the start to the end. Professionals at the agency take care of all the legal requirements and paperwork on your behalf to ensure clients enjoy a hassle-free business formation.

