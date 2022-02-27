Lintec & Linnhoff continues Middle East expansion with new distributor Jallad Group

Singapore, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Tarek Jallad, Chairman and Dealer Principal of Jallad Group (left), and Daniel Chan, Chairman of Lintec & Linnhoff Holdings (right), sign the contract to appoint The Jallad Group as a Lintec & Linnhoff distributor

Leading Lebanon-based equipment dealer M.Ezzat Jallad & Fils S.A.L appointed by Lintec & Linnhoff to boost business in the region

The Jallad Group will represent the full suite of Lintec, Linnhoff and Eurotec brands, including both asphalt and concrete product lines

The collaboration between the two companies is the latest stage in Lintec & Linnhoff’s growing revitalisation across the Middle East region

Lintec & Linnhoff continues to strengthen its business presence and customer support in the Middle East, with the most-recent announcement – the appointment of new distributors for Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine. The group covering the three markets for Lintec & Linnhoff is the Jallad Group, one of the Middle East’s best-known names in construction equipment sales and service. It will represent the company through its local subsidiaries, as follows:

Jordan Tractor & Equipment Company (Jordan)

Ezzat Jallad & Fils S.A.L (Lebanon)

​Palestinian Tractors & Equipment Company (Palestine)

This latest news from Lintec & Linnhoff in the Middle East comes just a few weeks after it announced the delivery of a landmark unit in the region, the first Eurotec 4ECO120T model in the United Arab Emirates. The plant is the largest model in the popular Eurotec ECO range, and reflects the ongoing high demand for concrete in the region.

Strong reputation

The Jallad Group has its headquarters in Lebanon but also boasts offices across the region, including in Jordan and Palestine, where Lintec & Linnhoff products will now be sold and supported. It has a 300-strong workforce and an established presence in the Middle East. Lintec & Linnhoff’s brands will now sit alongside other premier names from the construction equipment industry in the Jallad Group’s impressive portfolio including Caterpillar, Terex Finlay, John Deere, and Legrand.

Khaled Seifeldin, Sales Manager at the Jallad Group, said Lintec & Linnhoff products are a natural fit with the company’s other equipment brands.

“Our customers come to us for the highest quality equipment and trust us to provide market-leading customer support that delivers maximum productivity on the jobsite,” he said. “Early on in our discussions with Lintec & Linnhoff we knew the company’s products would be a great addition to our portfolio. The technology and intelligent design of the concrete and asphalt plants offers contractors a serious advantage on projects. These are high quality, reliable and efficient plants that we believe will be a popular choice for customers. We have already had productive discussions with many companies and hope to be making our first deliveries soon.”

The Jallad Group will represent the full line up of Lintec, Linnhoff and Eurotec machines. Interest is expected to focus on concrete batching plants initially, given the high levels of demand across the Middle East. In time, the company also expects to develop sales of its asphalt plants in the market.

Tony Chakra, Regional Sales Manager for Lintec & Linnhoff (Middle East and Africa), said the arrangement with the Jallad Group marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the company in Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine.

“We are entirely committed to growing our business across the Middle East, so this partnership with the Jallad Group for Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine is an important step for us,” he said. “The Jallad Group is a highly respected and well-established name here, with a reputation for quality and service. We look forward to a successful, long-term collaboration.”

Founded in 1873, the Jallad Group is one of the oldest names in the Middle East’s construction market. From its earliest beginnings as an import/export organization for construction and industrial machinery it progressed to become the only authorized Caterpillar dealer in Lebanon in 1929. Today, from its four facilities it provides a range of services to clients, from product acquisition (new, used & rental), through to genuine parts sales and professional after-sales service and maintenance.

MEDIA CONTACT

Punitha Govindasamy

Senior Marketing Manager

Lintec & Linnhoff Holdings Pte Ltd

punitha.govindasamy@lintec-linnhoff.com