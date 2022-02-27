Shoe Company Rose & Remy Expands Global E-Commerce Presence

Zhejiang, China, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion-forward shoe company Rose & Remy is expanding its e-commerce initiatives to deliver sustainably styled shoes to women around the globe. The company, which generates more than $200 million in annual revenue selling women’s shoes, sneakers, boots, pumps, sandals as well as children’s footwear, currently has a strong e-commerce footprint in the UK, Spain and Germany, and is now more poised than ever to tap into the multi-billion dollar online women’s footwear market in the U.S.

“We’re excited that our digital expansion is making the Rose & Remy online shopping experience even easier for women everywhere who are looking for value, style and comfort in their footwear,” says Lorenzo Li, founder of Rose & Remy’s parent company Jago International Trade Ltd.

Since launching in 1998, Rose & Remy has enjoyed steady growth, even continuing to thrive throughout the pandemic despite taking an initial hit during the 2020 global lockdown.

“Like all retailers, we learned during the pandemic how important e-commerce is to our success,” says Li. “We’re thankful that we’ve been able to pivot and develop DTC strategies that help us deliver quality shoes around the globe in a timely manner.”

Working closely with an experienced network of more than 100 factories, Rose & Remy manufactures around 38 million pairs of shoes and nearly 1 million handbags — all while using animal and eco-friendly materials designed to decompose easier once discarded.

The company has more than 400 employees and a showroom floor that includes 5 in-house sample rooms featuring retail-quality displays plus staff offices totaling more than 1,500 square meters. Committed to fostering a safe and comfortable work environment for its employees and partners, the company follows stringent manufacturing standards ensuring all materials and processes are free from harmful chemicals.

About the Company

Rose & Remy is an affiliate of Jago International Trade Ltd. Established in 1998 by founder and “King of Shoes” entrepreneur Lorenzo Li, the company has offices in the U.K. and Berlin as well as annual global sales over $200 million throughout Europe and the U.S. With a primary focus on in-house shoe design, the company creates mid- to high-end fashion shoes for women between the ages of 24 and 50 along with comfortable shoes for children.

Related links:

https://roseremy.com/

JAGO INTERNATIONAL TRADE LTD