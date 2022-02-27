Pond Safety For Kids: 7 Things To Consider

London, UK, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — So you decided to construct a pond in your garden. It’s no secret that this water feature can boost your property’s market and aesthetic value. It can breathe life into your yard and make your outdoor space more functional. However, keep in mind, that without safety measures like the setting up of pond covers, your pond can end up doing you more harm than good. After all, pond drowning among kids is a serious concern among parents and property owners.

Here are seven things to consider when constructing a pond that’s safe for kids.

Location. First off, you have to build your pond in a part of your garden that’s visible from your house or, at least, from your patio. Additionally, you have to place it away from where your kids and/or your pets typically play.

Depth. If you’re planning to put koi in your pond, it should only have enough depth to accommodate the fish. If you dig several feet further on the ground, your “pond” can even be classified as a pool.

Fencing. In some areas, if a pond is already 18-inch deep, fencing is required. But to be sure, it’s best to check what your local ordinance states. As a safety measure, it’s also worth it to just surround your pond with quality, child-proof fencing.

Safety accessories. To avoid unfortunate events from taking place in ponds, several businesses are offering pond safety nets, grids, meshes, and covers. These are specially designed and manufactured safety accessories that can keep kids (and even pets) safe from drowning in ponds. You can also consider adding a pool alarm to alert you if something significantly disrupts the pond’s water surface.

Secure decorations. Adding statues or rocks to your pond water feature? Make sure that these decorative pieces are professionally installed so that they’re stable and secure.

Lighting. Landscape lighting will help you, your household members, and guests navigate around your garden during nighttime. This is especially important if you have a pond, which can be a safety hazard if not designed and constructed properly.

Your household’s readiness. Having a pond widens your responsibility as a homeowner and as a parent. Do you think you can educate your kids about basic pond rules (e.g. Not playing around the area, especially if there are no adults around)? Do they have the capacity to follow? Do you have what it takes (and the time) to really keep an eye on them when they’re in the yard? Do you have the resources to keep it safe and well-maintained? Honestly assess your readiness before building a pond in your yard.

