Men’s salon at home

New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Glazma offers doorstep salon services by experienced and certified professional Barbers/Makeup Artist at pocket friendly price. Yes! you heard it right do Stay at your home or office and get Salon & Beauty services in one click by professional and experienced Makeup Artist.

Glazma makeup artist & beauty expert come at your doorstep to give you the perfect style, setting, makeup and haircut.

It’s a Better way to get your Full Body Hair trim, Pubic hair wax/shave/trim, Waxing of any Body Parts, Hair color, Hair spa & straight and Complete Makeup for any Special Occasion.

Say goodbye to cold calls, wait times, and travel to salon or barber appointments.

“WE BRING COMPLETE SALON AT YOUR HOME/OFFICE NOW NO NEED TO WORRY FOR WAITING JUST BOOK OUR SERVICE AND RELAX. GLAZMA EXPERTS COMES TO YOU, ON YOUR SCHEDULE AND YOUR TIME AT YOUR PREFERRED LOCATION”

We are Expert in:

-Full Body Wax

-Pubic hair Wax

-Full Body Scrub

-Full Body Polish

-Facial & Bleech

-Hair color & Spa

-Pedicure & Manicure

-Under cloth Body Grooming

-Beauty & Makeup For any Occasion/Festival

-Lighten the Dark Skin Around Your Private Area

Our professional equipped with Mask, gloves and sanities all items before use. Read More About us at www.glazma.com

For Appointment call : 9658153153

Visit: www.glazma.com

Glazma.com is a brand by BHUMU Group Of Companies.

About Bhumu:

B-Best, H-Honest, U-Unique, M-Modern, U-Update

“BHUMU in Process to make a easy lifestyle for our coming generation in personal and business both terms. Our strength is the right service and planning with smart and fast way.”

We are committed to the highest standards in whatever we do. Our quality benchmarks are amongst the best in the world, our ethical standards are high, we are responsive to the needs of our customers and believe in building long-term partnerships with them. We have carried out with distinction our social and environmental responsibilities.

Media Contact

Glazma -Men’s Salon at Home

E-mail: info@glazma.com

Mobile: 9658–153–153

Website: www.glazma.com