FAFAA Provides Proactive Help to People with Asthma

New York, NY, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ —The First Aid for Asthma Attacks (FAFAA) offers critical training based on a holistic approach to help people actively support asthma sufferers while awaiting medical attention and when there is no inhaler available.

FAFAA is the first of its kind to be on a mission to provide clear and simple steps that teach people, of all ages and abilities, how to help save an asthmatic’s life when they have an asthma attack.

It offers a 3-step integrative holistic-based protocol ideal for employers, employees, parents, physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, EMS/EMT, teachers, schools, students, groups, catering industry and emergency services.

FAFAA has put together a comprehensive online program that offers two levels of certification: an introductory training course and one dedicated for those wanting to become a FAFAA trainer.

Basic training is a reinforcement of FAFAA’s steps that can help curtail or prevent an escalation of asthma attacks. Topics covered include asthma-related respiratory physiology, reflexology on respiratory sites, contact healing, and water. At the end, students take a short exam.

Training information is based on the online book Golden Wings, Holistic Approach to Managing Asthma, and is required reading. Specific sections and pages in the book will be referenced, and additional references from the FAFAA video, the FAFAA and Asthma charts.

FAFAA was founded by Yocheved Bat-Imedt, RN, HHC & HAP, LMT, HAC. As a registered nurse, she has worked in critical care, emergency rooms and schools since 1977. She is also an experienced holistic health consultant, energetic & physical healing arts practitioner, licensed massage therapist, and since 1993, a Reiki Master.

Formerly a dietician before becoming a nurse, she is a holistic asthma consultant and is currently FAFAA’s CEO. She has pioneered for over 30 years an integrative holistic protocol for managing asthma and asthma attacks.

Author and publisher of the book “Golden Wings, Holistic Approach To Managing Asthma”, she is also the executive producer of the video, FAFAA – First Aid For Asthma Attacks — a 13-minute emergency action video that teaches people while waiting for medical attention, how to help save a life when someone is having an asthma attack.

The YouTube video has been viewed by over 750,000 times. Its overall positive response led to the recently produced online FAFAA tutorial, enabling a person to become certified in FAFAA. She currently teaches FAFAA to professionals and non-professionals, including children.

A member of New York City Asthma Partnership, she has she served on the Medical Committee that developed the Asthma Action Plan for New York City, a medical plan developed as a written guideline for physicians, patients, caregivers of children, hospitals, and other health practitioners to help manage and control asthma in children.

For more information about FAFAA and its training programs, view their website https://firstaidforasthmaattacks.com/.