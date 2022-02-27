Hair Restoration Palm Desert: No More Worries for Hair Loss Treatments

PALM DESERT, CA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Are you worried about hair loss which is due to genetics or surgeries? Do you want a profound solution to your hair restoration needs? If yes, then hair restoration Palm Desert is a clinic that offers high-quality hair transplants. We are glad to inform you that you do not need to worry more about hair thinning and loss. Our intuitive hair restoration techniques are embedded with high-tech tools to treat hair loss for males and females. Dr. John Kahen is the experienced hair surgeon to provide you with the best-suited hair treatment.

Our hair restoration clinic is offering an array of proven hair loss treatments. We implant grafts with exceptional follicular unit extraction and follicular unit transplantation to cover bald areas. We use Smartgraft techniques to derive utmost precision while extracting hair grafts from donor sites to implant them at bald sites. Our SmartPRP hair loss treatment is a non-invasive technique that works great for male and female pattern hair loss. We provide PRP hair restoration at Palm Desert using the specific dose of Platelet-rich Plasma to deliver specific results to clients. Our specialization is also in facial hair restoration, hairline receding, and scalp micropigmentation.

It is assured that you will get superior results at the Palm Desert hair restoration clinic. Dr. Kahen is the pioneer in hair transplantation and works with a team of expert hair technicians. The team of technicians would evaluate your hair loss type to provide specific hair treatment. Moreover, you will get treatments that are non-surgical to minimally scarring. You will get natural-looking hairs on your scalp that would improve your aesthetic looks. Moreover, you can also get a hair transplant service for textured hair restoration. These are complex hairs to the implant, but with Dr. Kahen, a textured hair transplant is a flawless endeavor.

Natural hairline restoration is not an easy deal as it requires utmost precision. Hair restoration palm desert is an award-winning organization for delivering high-end results to clients with hair loss problems. So, you can schedule an appointment today to meet with Dr. Kahen to attain your natural hairline. You can even consult for transgender hair restoration with MTF and FTM.