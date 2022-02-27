PowerAdSpy’s Comes Forward With Exciting Updates On Native Ad Spy Tool To Generate Massive User Engagement

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — As a full-fledged marketer, running ads is not an easy task. The process requires continuous tracking, performance analysis like A/B testing, redesigning creatives, and so on.

The powerful tool works with a longstanding commitment to enfold timely upgrades in features, innovation in functioning, and extension of ad copies. Advertising campaigns have always drawn inspiration from the activities of rival brands.

PowerAdSpy, the robust social media ads database & campaign tool, improved its native advertising constituent to offer a more profound user experience. The refinement has helped the platform generate 04 times better audience engagement.

PowerAdspy initially rolled out native ads tools keeping in mind the overgrowing interest of marketers in leveraging native advertising networks. However, the same has turned out to be a crucial feature at present.

Metrics have proved that native ads increase CTR and visibility over the ad networks. On the plus side, the network continuously evolves, yielding awe-inspiring responses equally from the newbie and experienced advertisers.

Whether you are just beginning your journey as an affiliate marketer or already consider yourself to be an expert, it is essential to stay up-to-date with the market’s latest trends to ensure that you are doing the right things.

As an affiliate marketer, you need to run offers, have ad copies, and design landing pages that bring good results as far as conversions are concerned.

You can use the information you gather using a native ad spy tool for display advertising, social media advertising, Pay-per-view (PPV) advertisement, and mobile advertising.

PowerAdSpy is one of the most effective native ads spy tools available today. It offers all the intelligence data from your competitors that you can use to improve your advertising and marketing efforts. It has a massive database and it is frequently updated. The interface of this platform makes it easy for you to find successful ad campaigns.

The tool offers excellent filtering options that make it easier for you to search for your competitors’ ads.

The exclusive feature of PowerAdSpy’s Native Ads Spy tool includes:-

PowerAdSpy reveals the most engaging competitor ads to drive organic traffic to ad campaigns. Substantial ads & audience data from 17 networks, get updated from time to time according to modifications in trends. The data also consists of A/B testing results and other ad examining approaches.

With PowerAdSpy, you won’t have to spend hours searching for the best native ads and analyzing them. It offers competitive intelligence data to you in only a few clicks.

About PowerAdSpy

PowerAdSpy is a dominant ad intelligence software that has been serving marketers, business owners, affiliates, and media buyers since 2016. The platform proudly ranks among top social media ads researching leaders in the industry. For more details, visit- https://poweradspy.com.

