The David and Marlene Howard Antique Collection will be Auctioned on March 19th by Woody Auction

Douglass, KS, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — The lifetime single-owner collection of David and Marlene Howard of Ohio – hundreds of quality antiques gathered over many decades of dedicated searching – will come up for bid on Saturday, March 19th, at 9:30 am Central time, by Woody Auction, online and live in the Woody Auction auction hall at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass. In all, more than 450 quality lots will be sold.

“This collection is well above average because of the care and diligence the Howards spent finding only the best items,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “What makes it special is its sheer breadth, and this auction barely covers half of it. The other portion, with a spotlight on children’s dishes, will be featured in the coming months. That will be an online-only auction, planned for later in the year.”

Mr. Woody said David and Marlene Howard were frequent attendees at Woody Auction events through the years. “They made the decision to downsize and sell their collection the way they had purchased many of the items – at public auction without reserve,” Mr. Woody said. “Their quiet and unassuming demeanor could sometimes catch other buyers off guard when it came to pieces they truly wanted.”

Two lots could easily top the $10,000 mark. One is a gorgeous bowl marked R.S. Prussia, 10 ½ inches in diameter with a portrait décor and a lavender and white satin finish – the only known example of a Spring Season bowl in the Carnation mold. The other is an incredibly nice Regina upright music box, serial #3500107, fully operational and functioning with good sound. The music box, with 22 15-inch discs, has a mahogany case, curved glass, the original Regina label, double comb and a dial selector.

Many of the items are highly desirable glass pieces. There are many quality vases, to include these:

– A signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase, 15 ½ inches tall, boasting a yellow, white, orange and amethyst mottled ground, fabulous cameo carved chestnuts and enamel highlights.

– An American Brilliant Cut Glass (“ABCG”) vase in the Othello pattern by Clark, exceptionally well cut, 20 inches tall and weighing over 17 pounds, with a thick blank and huge hobstar base.

– A plated amberina art glass trumpet vase by New England, extremely rare, 9 inches in height.

A fantastic example of a chocolate pot marked R.S. Prussia (Iris Mold, Spring), 11 ¾ inches tall, has a rare keyhole spring season portrait décor and iridescent Tiffany ground with heavy gold highlights. Also offered is an R.S. Prussia chocolate set with ribbon and jewel mold, a dice throwers scenic décor and dazzling gold and opal jewel highlights. The set includes a pot and four matching cups and saucers.

A table lamp by Pairpoint, 20 ½ inches tall, features a Venice shade having yellow and white panels with a large pink rose décor, electrified, with a Pairpoint signed shade and marked base. Also up for bid will be an American Brilliant Cut Glass cranberry cut to clear tankard, 10 inches tall, in the Prism and Fluke pattern, with a clear applied ribbed handle, ray cut base and sterling collar marked “J.F. Fradley”.

Rounding out just a handful of the day’s expected top lots is a 51-piece sterling flatware set in the Kirk Rose pattern by Kirk & Sons. The total weight of the solid silver items in the entire set is 1,750 grams.

An in-person gallery preview will be held on Friday, March 18th, from 1 pm to 5 pm Central time. Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot auction hall is located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, Kansas.

People can register and bid online now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. There are no reserves, and there is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 20 percent buyer’s premium (or, they can pay by cash or check for a 15 percent buyer’s premium).

Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the lot number and amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon on Thursday, March 17th. All absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price (or 10 percent if paying by cash or check). Absentee bids can be sent by fax, to 316-746-2145; or via email, to info@woodyauction.com.

Phone bidding will be available for lots with a low estimate of $750 or greater (low estimates are found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by 12 o’clock noon on Wednesday, March 16th, and please include your name, full address, a primary phone number and a backup/secondary phone number. You will receive a phone call to confirm receipt of your phone bids.

For lodging, there are three hotels in the area that are convenient to the venue: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, Kansas (316-260-3006) (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, Kansas (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, Kansas (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction auction hall.

Woody Auction has an Antique Auction planned for Saturday, April 23rd, starting at 9:30 am Central. To learn more about Woody Auction and the sale of the lifetime single-owner collection of David and Marlene Howard of Ohio on Saturday, March 19th, please visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates are posted often.