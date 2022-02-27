Server Disk Drives Adds Seagate ST3600057SS 600GB 15000 rpm 3.5 SAS hard drive to Its Collection at a Discounted Price

Florida, United States, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Server Disk Drives, an IT hardware company based in Florida, makes Seagate ST3600057SS 600GB 15000 rpm 3.5 SAS hard drive available for sale on its official website with an attractive 21% discount on its original price. The product is another addition to the company’s commitment to offering quality products for the most reasonable prices.

Seagate ST3600057SS 600GB 15000 rpm 3.5 SAS hard drive is one of the most sought-after hard drives available on the market because of its compatibility with most branded servers, such as HP, IBM, Dell servers. The product is available with a huge discount of $21 on the website. What makes the offer even more irresistible is the company’s “Subscribe and save 10% instantly” offer available for new customers.

Finding a hard drive that offers a low watts/GB ratio and helps to achieve reduced power and cooling costs while optimizing capacity requirements can be challenging for customers. Server Disk Drives makes this hunt easy with its new launch. Their new product is the perfect hardware for server requirements where reliability and performance are the priorities. The hard drive offers a storage capacity of 600Gb with a rotational speed of 15,000 rotations per minute and a data transfer rate of 6Gb/second hence making it one of the faster hard drives with rapid read and write performance.

“ST3600057SS is an ideal hard drive for any server to ensure reliability and performance for a mission-critical enterprise network. Seagate Cheetah 15K.7 seventh-generation hard drive is a high capacity, performance, and reliability, in 3.5-inch mission-critical storage for enterprise servers and storage systems,” said a team member during a conversation. “We understand how challenging it can be for someone with no idea of the market to find a suitable hard drive for the most reasonable price in the market,” he further added.

Server Disk Drives offers reliable IT hardware products for people looking for a server option, desktop option, or laptop option for their business. The company has kept its prices very reasonable, unlike most sellers in the market.

For more information on Seagate Dell Cheetah 15K.7 600GB SAS hard drive, visit https://serverdiskdrives.com/products/seagate-cheetah-15k-7-st3600057ss-600gb-15k-16mb-sas-6gb-s-3-5-hard-drive.

About Server Disk Drives

Server Disk Drive is an IT hardware company based in Florida with a 12,000 sq. ft. warehouse facility and the equipment and staff needed to meet the most rigorous IT hardware requirement. The company offers quality IT hardware products with over 10,000 items in stock or available to ship the same day as ordered for the most competitive prices in the market with hassle-free return support. Their standard 1-Year warranty on all products and FREE 2-3 days delivery service ensures that they provide customers with an unmatched service experience.

Media contact:

211 NorthStar Ct, Sanford FL 32771

Tel: (407) 960-1722

Email: sales@serverdiskdrives.com