Best Brazilian Jiu Jitsu GI

For those of us that don't know how it works, "BJJ's strategy focuses on taking opponents to the ground such as the guard, where they can use submission holds such as joint-locks and chokes". Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a martial art that uses leverage and techniques to overcome a larger, stronger opponent. The earliest form of art was called Kano Jiu-Jitsu and was created by judo founder Kanō Jigorō. It's based on the principle of using an attacker's force against them, by applying armlocks, chokes, holds and other grappling techniques used to control the opponent. There are many benefits of practicing jiu jitsu on a regular basis, but the physical and mental health benefits are by far the most significant. Jiu-jitsu is a great way to stay in shape, and it is also a good workout for the brain. For some people, this combat sport provides an outlet for their pent-up anger and aggression. Regularly releasing these emotions through jiu-jitsu can help reduce stress and anxiety levels. The Jiu Jitsu GI is the uniform or outfit that grapplers wear during training or competition. Jiu-Jitsu practitioners wear the GI to train in but take them off during competitions. The Gi can be loosely translated as "uniform" which also means "clothing". This has led some to refer to the Gi as a gi-towel because it is so different than other traditional martial arts uniforms.