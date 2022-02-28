BizKonnect is Now Enabling Businesses Navigate Faster into Large Enterprises with Fortune500konnect

Pune, Maharashtra, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — BizKonnect launched Fortune500konnect for businesses that are aiming to prospect with Fortune 500 companies. For businesses with a true vision and futuristic goals, nurturing their targeted Fortune 500 companies until the deal closes has always been the key to accelerate growth at scale. Journey to which has been made easier, faster and smarter by Fortune500konnect, the portal that lists actionable account maps and organization charts of Fortune500 companies.

In the B2B landscape, businesses that aim to prospect with Fortune 500 companies are well aware of the difficulty to trigger the right buyer at the right time in these organizations. “With a series of stakeholders, influences and decision-makers involved even for a single purchase, one needs to prove to deliver transformational value through their offerings.” All of these can now be achieved through these actionable org charts of Fortune 500 companies. It has “seemingly become an ideal tool to take the hierarchy insights into account and pave the ‘best path of sale’.”

“Your sales cycles are very long in these large enterprises. You need good connections and references to move fast and also if you pitch your solution to address some acute need, the decision process accelerates. For this, you need good insights into the account and the decision-makers. It is not only important to navigate strategically in these accounts but equally important to understand the different stakeholders and your connections in the decision-making tree. That is where the account maps or organization charts of Fortune 500 companies are very useful” said Mr. Partap Roy, COO of BizKonnect.

Mr. Partap Roy further added, “In addition to the connections, the account maps need to have key insights around the ongoing relevant projects and technologies that the person or the BU is associated with, some indicators on budget and some communication points about the business or the individuals. The messaging and the contents need to be customized. If you have an insight about some recent relevant investment or recent talk by the CTO, then the mention of this in the communication makes a huge difference. The emails and calls need to be more intelligent to be more effective.”

Many times, a B2B marketer might get some headway into an account. However, the real challenge arrives when even after initial interest the target profile stops responding. Reasons for which are many such as: a job change, change in responsibility, competing priorities, and others. The real question here is, ‘How to cross over this?” As said by Mr. Partap Roy, COO of BizKonnect, “You need to find an alternate route into the decision-making path, just like you would be “re-routed” by the Google map to take another route. The account map helps you to do exactly the same. Just like Google Map helps you to navigate and reach faster to your destination, the Fortune500konnect maps help you to navigate in the large enterprises on the fastest sales track along the decision-making tree.”

About BizKonnect:

“BizKonnect is a global sales intelligence solution provider for global businesses across the industry verticals. There are three primary offerings – contact lists as per target profile, Account Maps of large enterprises, and Theme based Email campaigns for lead generation. The email campaign solution is primarily useful for startups and SMEs for their lead generation. The account maps are used by marketing and ABM teams to strategically go after the larger enterprises. Bizkonnect helps to implement Account-Based Marketing at scale. With its company database of 20+ million global companies, BizKonnect is a trusted partner for several small/medium/large/enterprise sales and marketing teams.”

About Fortune500konnect:

Fortune500konnect is a Bizkonnect portal that lists account maps and organization charts of Fortune500 companies. It enables Sales, Marketing, and Account Management teams to navigate across all the other business units of bigger enterprises and get more business unless one approaches the account strategically and leverages sales intelligence. These charts help to implement account-based marketing (ABM) at scale and are tailor-made, providing pertinent insights and contact information to ensure faster closures and quality leads, especially for those targeting Fortune 500 companies.

