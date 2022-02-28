What is Headless commerce and How does it fare against traditional commerce in 2022?

Chennai, India, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Digitalization has helped the manufacturer focus more on facilitating the customer to their best potential than ever before, and it’s benefitting the manufacturers & merchants to experiment and customize with confidence.

As eCommerce has started to engulf the entire shopping scene through social channels, IoT channels, and websites, traditional retail shops are under threat to functioning as adapting to the new shopping environment becomes a challenging task. As more companies transition to the eCommerce space as their core model, how do they maintain a competitive edge? Well, headless commerce is one such solution to many of the queries!

What is the basic idea of headless commerce?

Headless commerce might seem like a complex term to comprehend, but it is much simpler to understand and implement in real meaning. Headless commerce is a way of operation for eCommerce that provides companies the ability to be more agile and adaptable by segregating the back end and front end of their eCommerce functionalities; this gives companies the space to extend their max potential, thus allowing them to be more experimental—personalizing their storefront to facilitate customers better towards their shopping experiences without making any alterations to the back end. Therefore, the ability to separate the frontend and backend activities is the primary outlay of what headless commerce stands for.

How does traditional commerce go head to head with headless commerce?

Headless commerce is one of the most critical factors that act as a catalyst for changing to new eCommerce forums.

As the customer-side of the website is segregated from the back end of the module, the headless commerce model is able to entertain businesses by providing an uncompromised level of customizability and adaptability, which is essential and much sought after today’s eCommerce ecosystem.

This customizability gives space for companies & organizations to provide a unique customer experience on the front end.

1. Traditional commerce

‍Traditional eCommerce follows a monolithic model. A monolithic model is what got eCommerce started with. In the monolithic model, the hardware and software are ultimately linked together. For example, when you purchase Microsoft hardware, you must use Microsoft’s software along with it. eCommerce has evolved since then, and other models have better adaptabilities. However, there are few companies that still believe in implementing a monolithic strategy. In fact, a monolithic setup is often recommended for enterprises and well-established companies.

However, if you’re a new company and you’re starting, a monolithic model might not be the best option as it has high development costs. The development charges are pretty high, and the go-to-market timelines are longer. These factors make it a non-ideal setup for companies that are starting. Nevertheless, personalization is done in the most effective manner with the help of monolithic models as the platform is in complete control of the IT domain.

