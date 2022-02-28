Kurt Safari is the #1 Rated Kruger National Park safari company

Kurt Safari offers quality Kruger National Park Safari Packages, whether it is a Day-Tour or a 3-4-5 Day Tour. As well as Lodges accommodation and leading Guides.

Hazyview, South Africa, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — With More than 20 years of experience escorting guests into the majestic Kruger National Park, Kurt Safari is South Africa’s most esteemed Kruger National Park Safaris tour operator

A Selection of the best Kruger National Park Safaris travel packages, suited for every client.

We have a selection of the very best Kruger National Park Safaris travel packages, aimed at clients who are looking for a truly African safari experience, where rustic adventure meets first-world comfort. Every aspect of our Kruger Park safaris and tours are tailor-made to suit a variety of budgets, experiences, and tastes.

Our Kruger National Park safaris are a mix of affordable trips, for those travelling on a limited budget, and those catering to holidaymakers who want to treat themselves to a little luxury. Not only do guests get to explore the best of the Kruger National Park, journeying along some of the most exciting roads, known for their wildlife populations, but they also have the option to explore some of the region’s most interesting and beautiful attractions.

The Kurt Safari Tours

In the company of a trained and passionate guide, guests spend up to 9 hours in the Kruger National Park on safari on Full Day Safaris. This is more time than most other companies allow for, which means those who travel the Kruger with us, tend to see more. We make use of the most comfortable, open-air safari vehicles, giving guests a real bird’s eye view of the wildlife we encounter.

Most of our Kruger Park safaris and tours are conducted in the wildlife saturated Southern Kruger territories. This part of the Park is home to the Big 5, Lion, Elephant, Buffalo, Leopard and Rhino, herds of zebra and wildebeest, and more birds than you could imagine, the Kruger national park has over 148 Mammal species.

To book your Kurt Safari Package

Kurt safari offers a variety of Kruger National park safari Packages, from 3, 4, 5, Day packages to 8 day Photographic and Birding safaris with really professional Guides.

To book any one of our Kruger Park safaris, you can browse through our website and find the one most suitable to your needs and expectations. You can then book directly via our website, pay online and start preparing for your trip. Alternatively, you can contact us and have a chat with one of our knowledgeable consultants.

More about Kurt Safari

We are based in the Lowveld town of Hazyview, which is a 15-minute drive away from the Kruger National Park. Our consultants, guides and management team, are predominantly locals, who’ve spent a lifetime living in the area. They all have tremendous knowledge about the Kruger National Park and its wild inhabitants and can give you the kind of advice that you won’t find online, to make your holiday memorable.

Clients doing overnight Kruger Park Packages stay at quality Private Lodges just a 10-15 Min drive from the Kruger National park, Private lodges offer a high level of quality, we can Block book accommodation and Lodges have WIFI and include Breakfasts and Dinners, Air-conditioned units combined with great Meals and Safaris offers a quality Safari Package.

Kurt the Director of Kurt safari Guided Kruger Park safaris for almost 12 years, before starting Kurt safari, we Now rated the leading Safari operator on TripAdvisor and all Packages have been designed personally after many years of Trial and Error, Kruger Park safaris should be simple and Wild, the focus should be on quality Guiding, and safety and then comes the added benefits like quality accommodation, and Fantastic meals, and a memorable affordable experience.

To book your next Kruger National Park Safari or to find out more information about our tours and company, Visit Kurt Safaris