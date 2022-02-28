21st Century Communications Provides Satellite Internet Solutions

Ocala, FL, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — 21st Century Communications is pleased to announce they provide satellite Internet solutions to allow individuals in more remote areas to access high-speed Internet for the ultimate performance. The company is proud to partner with HughesNet, America’s top choice for satellite Internet with more than one million subscribers across the country.

21st Century Communications is proud to offer high-speed Internet access with download speeds up to 25 Mbps and upload speeds of three Mbps. Customers can choose from four new service plans to meet their needs, including 10 to 50 GB plans with free off-peak data to reduce an individual’s chance of surpassing their chosen data cap. All plans include built-in Wi-Fi to make it easier to connect more devices within the home. These services are available to customers throughout the country as long as they have a clear view of the southern sky for optimal satellite dish placement.

At 21st Communications, they believe everyone deserves high-speed Internet access, no matter where they live. Their partnership with HughesNet Gen5 ensures convenient access that allows users to share videos, listen to music, watch videos, and more. It’s a fast, efficient way for individuals with few or no high-speed Internet options to use the Internet the way they want.

Anyone interested in learning about the high-speed satellite Internet packages offered can find out more by visiting the 21st Century Communications website or by calling 1-844-663-9434.

About 21st Century Communications : 21st Century Communications offers affordable high-speed satellite Internet plans through the reliable HughesNet Gen5 service. With fast speeds, more data, built-in Wi-Fi, and more, customers can take advantage of high-speed Internet access, no matter where they live. In addition to Internet services, the company can bundle Internet with a voice package to help their customers save money on national and international calls.

