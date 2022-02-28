Serverwala Launches VPS Hosting Plans for Four New Locations in India.

Jaipur, India, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Servewala has launched its VPS Hosting plans for four new locations in India. They are targeting Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore regions for now. It is a well established and well-known company in the web hosting market. They are known for their on-demand services and satisfactory results. This new launch has focused on providing top-notch VPS hosting to businesses to help them in steady growth.

The Chennai VPS Plans include DDR3 RAM, SSD Storage, 99.90% Uptime, 24/7 Customer Support, Linux and Windows OS, Root Control, etc. The VPS Chennai plans start from just $10.

With the Kolkata VPS plans you will get Dedicated IP, Root Access, 99.90% Uptime, DDoS Protection, self service portal, and much more. Plans start at $15 per month.

The Hyderabad VPS and Bangalore VPS Plan also include 99.90% Uptime, Dedicated IP, SSD Storage, 24/7 Support, Linux and Windows OS, etc.

Founder and CEO of Serverwala Cloud Data Centers, Akshay Saini says that “We have launched VPS hosting plans in Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore as the demand for VPS hosting in India continues to grow. We are a team with a common goal of providing customer satisfaction and helping organisations to grow. We are constantly removing loopholes in our system and building a strong team in every area of the company so that we, along with our customers, can reach new heights of success.”

About Serverwala

They are a company of trusted and talented individuals who focus on building happy customers and enhancing their brand value in the market. They are present in more than 21+ countries with 56+ data centres. They are trusted by Fortune 100 companies like tool4staffing, VeePN, adcash, Chemistlink, etc.

Serverwala as a company is focused on providing cloud services to businesses in order to grow them. We make everyday tasks easy and increase the efficiency of an individual. They have millions of happy customers across the globe. They are a leading company in VPS Hosting and well known for their security.

Contact Details

Email: contact@serverwala.com

Website: https://www.serverwala.com

Address: 517, 5th Floor, Jaipur Electronic Market, Ridhi Sidhi, Gopalpura Bypass Rd, Mohan Nagar, Triveni Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302018, India

Phone: +91 97722 22179