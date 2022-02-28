Vinyform Offers 60 Years’ Unbroken Experience in Premium Quality Product

Laval, QC, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Since 1962, Vinyform has been offering exceptional promotional quality vinyl, leatherette and synthetic leather products for a host of clients across the U.S. and Canada. Even in today’s highly competitive market, the company remains the hallmark for durability.

From car dealerships to funeral homes and insurance, catering and retail businesses, to the educational sector, all have come to trust the design and manufacture of Vinyform’s promotional items.

In addition to binders and document holders, they offer a wide range of products, specifically diploma holders, cardholders, pouches and much more.

Their dedicated team is always on the lookout for trendy and hot new items to help exceed clients’ expectations and offer materials that meet the highest standards in the industry, such as luxurious vinyl and premium faux leather.

“Our extensive experience in manufacturing vinyl and leatherette products enables us to support businesses and organizations from various fields,” emphasized owner Patrick Roy.

“Many companies regularly call upon our expertise through their favorite distributor in order to create professional and distinctive document and presentation tools.”

Vinyform, evolving over the decades as a Canadian-based leader in the sector, operates a state-of-the-art 25,000 sqft manufacturing plant. They can utilize equipment to customize products using silkscreen printing, hot stamping or embossing. These techniques allow you to put your logo, contact details or key messages on any of our products.

The company has a dynamic team of 40 people with advisors available at their sales offices in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and New York to talk to clients about their designs and demands for the best-in-class products and finishes.

To find out more about their product portfolio, or to discuss details further:

Phone: +14506882142

Email: info@vinyform.com

Website: https://vinyform.com/