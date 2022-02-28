CD Bioparticles Launches Conjugated Gold Nanostars for Research Use

Shirley, USA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles now launches a comprehensive list of conjugated gold nanostars, functionalized with active groups such as NHS, carboxyl, amine and hydroxyl, which are ideal in the development of sensitive SPR-based detection assays.

In comparison to spherical gold nanoparticles with the same core diameter, gold nanostars have unique optical properties. Compared with spherical particles, The uneven surface of the spikes results in a red-shift of the surface plasmon peaks and a greater enhancement of the electromagnetic field at the tips of the gold nanostar spikes. The binding of ligands such as proteins to the surface of gold nanostars also causes a larger shift in the surface plasmon resonance peak compared to standard spherical gold nanoparticles. This feature makes them ideal for developing sensitive SPR-based detection assays.

CD Bioparticles expands its special shape particles and now offers conjugated nanostars with a variety of biological ligands to meet customers’ unique requirements. These new products have comprehensive characterization including TEM, UV-Vis, and DLS, featured with high purity and high monodispersity with narrow size distribution. The unique shape gold nanoparticles are with spiky protrusion, enabling absorption of light in the far-red.

In addition, CD Bioparticles provides a series of special shape particles in a variety of shapes and sizes, such as NanoCubes, NanoBipyramids, NanoClusters, NanoHollows, NanoCages, NanoShuttles, NanoPlates and NanoChains for a variety of applications. These special shape particles have unique optical properties, and exceptional protein adsorption properties, which can be applied in catalysis, dark-field imaging, plasmonics sensing and imaging, immunoassay, photothermal therapy (PTT), touch screens, OLED, solar cells, and delivery carriers.

“Since conjugated gold nanostars have many functions in the bio-studies, it is essential that we develop and provide them to our customers for deeper biological insights,” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles. “Thanks to the latest releases of our conjugated gold nanostars, customers can apply the new product in their project to the fullest and make the most out of the results. We will continue to provide the most comprehensive list of nanoparticles products with different sizes and surface properties to meet your needs in both research and industrial development.”

CD Bioparticles’ nanoparticles are manufactured with different shapes and sizes, and the particle surface can be coated, functionalized or conjugated with biomolecules. These nanoparticles have found broad applications in immunoassay, bioseparation, medical imaging and diagnosis, as well as drug delivery and cancer therapy.

For more detailed information about conjugated gold nanostars or to discuss your project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and their coatings for R&D and commercialization in a wide variety of application areas including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. It also offers various custom services including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet clients’ specifications.