Arboxygene Offers the Best in Fast and Safe Tree Care

Shefford, Quebec, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —Homeowners facing the headache of trimming or removing trees from their gardens increasingly turn to Émondage & Élagage | Arboxygène’s experienced surgeons as they offer the safest and cost-effective solutions.

Émondage & Élagage | Arboxygène stands out as the team respects nature and biodiversity when providing a range of services that encompass pruning, damage assessment, removing tree stumps, general tree care branch chipping and deforestation.

The family-run company is built on deep and broad experience, and cover a vast territory of about 100 km around Granby and the south shore of Montreal.

The Vallières family has been working in the field of trees for three generations. Grandfather was a lumberjack, father was a pruner for Hydro-Quebec, and the son, and current owner, Maxime Vallieres, became an expert arborist, beginning his career at 11 years.

Émondage & Élagage | Arboxygène’s team are solidly trained, qualified and equipped to go into each job with passion. “We carry out all our missions successfully and in complete safety,” commented Mr Vallieres, “Because experience is our best asset.”

Their tree services include an accurate analysis from their expert arborists on the health, disease detection and site conditions. This allows them to know exactly what care the trees need. They have been called to offer pruning, guying and conducting targeted cut of the roots encircling and choking.

“The benefit of a good tree care diagnosis allows our arborists the best practice to perform on each tree. This allows for good growth and better longevity of the tree,” he added.

They also offer pruning, a type of arboreal service that consists of cutting certain branches (limbing) of a tree to guide or limit its development. Pruning is good for the development and growth of trees of any age and allows them to survive in an urban environment.

Their extensive tree services have been welcomed and praised by many clients over the years.

“If you want the real pruners and stump removers of Beloeil, call on Émondage & Élagage | Arboxygène. Work carried out with safety and professionalism. Thanks to the team!” commented Michel from Beloeil.

Another client, Alain, from Carigan, said: “I had to cut my big 200-year-old maple tree, and I thank the Émondage & Élagage | Arboxygène pruners for their professionalism. Thank you for the speed of execution.”

For more information about Émondage & Élagage | Arboxygène’s services, or to book an appointment:

Phone: +1 450-521-2820

Email: arboxygene@hotmail.com