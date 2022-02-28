Market Overview

The healthcare industry is constantly under the pressure of improving patient care while keeping the costs under a certain limit. Predictive diagnostics is one way for healthcare organizations to achieve success at enhanced outcomes at much lower costs.

With advancements in data-based technologies and their convergence with healthcare practices, the adoption of predictive diagnostics is expected to transform the way the healthcare industry works.

Manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), Machine Learning (ML), and advanced data analytics to reach the highest levels of accuracy in their products.

The future of the healthcare industry is expected to be redefined by the growing adoption of predictive diagnostics, and this signals the positive growth of the

For the area of medical diagnosis, accuracy and precision are inevitable. This has triggered healthcare companies to resort to predictive diagnostic tools that can amplify the precision as well as reliability of diagnostics, and help healthcare providers to improve their patient care and medical outcomes.

The global predictive diagnostics market is expected to reach the valuation of over US$ 3 billion by 2031, finds a recent study published by Fact.MR. The study opines that the convergence of healthcare practices and next-generation technologies will take an upsurge in the coming years, and this will make predictive diagnostics the ‘New Normal’ in the healthcare industry in the coming future.

Predictive diagnostics is one of the most prominent applications of Artificial Intelligence and advanced data technologies in the healthcare domain. Predictive diagnostics also play an important role in identifying the patients’ reaction to different treatments, which can ultimately help healthcare providers to dramatically improve medical outcomes.

Constant advancements in the technologies will further strengthen the demand for predictive diagnostics, reiterating the positive growth potential for stakeholders in the market, opines the Fact.MR study.

Key Takeaways

Growing adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare industry indicates the potential for growth in the predictive diagnostics market. By 2031, the global market for predictive diagnostics is expected to surpass the valuation of US$ 3 billion, creating new opportunities for diagnostic tools with high accuracy and precision in the coming decade.

The predictive diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% between 2021 and 2031. Manufacturers are expected to innovate around the adoption of technologies to predict the risks of various diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, etc.

Based on test types, the adoption of predictive diagnostics based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests is expected to remain high, which manufacturers are slowly moving towards next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms by integrating advanced technologies in their tools.

With the growing demand for predictive diagnostic tools for identifying the risks of various types of cancer, manufacturers in the predictive diagnostics market are upscaling the production and research & development effort to discover accurate predictive tests for cancer.

The demand for predictive diagnostics is expected to remain significantly high in developed regions, especially in North America. Growing presence of market leaders and increasing healthcare spending in the United States makes the region a profitable market for manufacturers and other stakeholders.

Personalized treatments and precision medicines are among the top, fast-growing trends in the healthcare industry, and these are the salient factors that are contributing to the growth of the predictive diagnostics market. Doctors, physicians, pathologists among all the other healthcare service providers are making a move towards diagnostic tools that can offer maximum reliability to incur positive medical outcomes at a lower cost.

This fortifies the role of technology and innovation in the predictive diagnostics market. In the coming years, Manufacturers in the predictive diagnostics market must benefit from this trend by increasing awareness in the healthcare domains of developing economies,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

