Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil Market Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil Market demand-supply assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Growing Application of Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil Segment to Bolster the Market’s Growth Trajectory

The growing preference for plant-based oils as a better substitute to animal fats last to see growing demand. Sunflower oil in specific remains prevalent, however, consumer curiosity in rapeseed oil is anticipated to rise further, which is reflected in sales over the forecast period.

Low fat sunflower oils and olive oil are frequently considered the best Refined Low Fat Cooking Oils due to their low monounsaturated fat content and being promoted as healthier oils, pleasing to the progressively health-conscious consumers.

Due to increasing awareness about wholesome food and healthy lifestyle consumers are preferring low cholesterol, fat-free and sugar-free products. Consumers are concentrating more on exercising and weight management and following a proper diet after consulting dieticians and doctors. The increasing health-conscious consumers are escalating the demand for low-fat cooking oil.

Global Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil: Key Players

Some of the key players of Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil are as follows

Conagra Brands Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc

Bunge Limited

CHS Inc.

Richardson International Limited International Foodstuff Company Limited

United Plantations Berhad

Wilmar International Limited

The JM Smucker Company

Ventura Foods

Unilever PLC

Cargill Inc

Global Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil: Market Segmentation

· On the basis of type, Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil market can be segmented as

Low Fat Soy Oil Low Fat Sunflower Oil Low Fat Olive Oil Low Fat Coconut Oil Others (Canola, Sesame, Palm)



· On the basis of category, Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil market can be segmented as

Refined Semi-Refined Unrefined



· On the basis of application, Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil market can be segmented as

Food Industry Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes(HoReCa) Household (Retail)



· On the basis of nature, Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil market can be segmented as

Organic Conventional



· On the basis of distribution channel, Refined Low Fat Cooking Oil market can be segmented as

B2B B2C Modern Trade Convenience Stores Departmental Store Specialty Store Online Retailers Other Sales Channels



