Generate Reports Faster With SQList From AxioWorks Ltd!

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —AxioWorks Ltd (https://www.axioworks.com) is an innovative software development company that makes integration and accessing of data easier through import import data from SharePoint to SQL. With this innovative product, everyone can guarantee to save time and effort, allowing them to focus on more important tasks that can contribute to their company’s success.

This company invented a software called SQList that serves as an innovative data extractor for SharePoint. It extracts clients’ valuable business intelligence from their SharePoint data, saving them time and money in the process. Also, SQList simplifies access to all of their vital information so that more than just one person can use and get access to it. With Axioworks’s software, businesses will have limitless access to current, live, and lightning-fast information on a real-time basis. They will also save themself the trouble of having to re-enter data or fix mistakes manually with this fantastic tool!

Moreover, their SQList is also an easy-to-use yet powerful tool that makes managing tasks and projects simple. Clients can create tasks and projects, set due dates with reminders, group items into folders, build reports, and more with this tool. In addition, this software solution comes witha lifetime license as well, so there are no renewals or expiration dates to worry about. After consumers acquire it, it will be theirs to use for good and allows them to run only one installation of SQList. The cost includes one year of support and an upgrade plan, which can be renewed if clients wish to extend service or maintenance at any time.

AxioWorksLtd is committed to providing innovative products and solutions to businesses. Their team of experts has several experiences in developing, designing, implementing, and managing IT systems. Their SQList has helped several businesses access their data faster than before. According to them: “We endeavor to develop professional quality tools and components that can help businesses consolidate and extend their existing systems and exploit the full capabilities of Microsoft’s business software. We help organisatons cut SharePoint reporting, BI, and integration costs with innovative solutions”.

Their SQList is ideal for busy professionals who need a simple method to get things done fast. It has a wealth of capabilities that allow employees to manage their tasks easily so they can stay on top of everything. For more information about their products, interested parties can visit their official website at https://www.axioworks.com.

About AxioWorks

AxioWorks Ltd is a software development company based in the UK that specialises in creating innovative business applications. Their products are designed to be practical and efficient while still being powerful and versatile. Their team of experts understands the needs of developers and businesses. With their products, businesses, and organisations can consolidate their existing systems or exploit the full capabilities of Microsoft’s business software. If you are interested in acquiring their services, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.axioworks.com/about/#goto_ContactUsForm. Alternatively, you may dial their customer service hotline at +44 (0)203 1376 636 or email them at info@axioworks.com.