North America Holds over 40% Revenue Share of Aerospace Composites Market – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

Fact.MR’s aerospace composites industry analysis shows that the global market was valued at US$ 32 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 56 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9% across forecast period. Sales of carbon fiber composites are projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 22 Bn, increasing at a CAGR of 9% through 2031, with that for glass composites surging at 8%.

Key Market Segments Covered in Aerospace Composites Industry Analysis

On the Basis of Fibre: Carbon Fibre Aerospace Composites Ceramic Fibre Aerospace Composites Glass Fibre Aerospace Composites

On the Basis of Matrix: Polymer Matrix Ceramic Matrix Metal Matrix

On the Basis of Application: Aerospace Composites for Interiors Aerospace Composites for Exteriors

On the Basis of Manufacturing Process: AFP (Automated Fibre Placement)/ATL (Automated Tape Layup) Layup Resin Transfer Moulding Filament Winding

On the Basis of Aircraft: Aerospace Composites for Commercial Aircraft Aerospace Composites for Business & General Aviation Aerospace Composites for Civil Helicopters Aerospace Composites for Military Aircraft



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Revenue from aerospace composites topped US$ 32 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 56 Bn by 2031.

Key factors driving demand for aerospace composites are growing aviation industry, rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and propelling space exploration and defence industry

North America, with the highest market share of 40%, will significantly contribute to revenue growth of aerospace composites over the coming years.

China’s market for aerospace composites is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8% across forecast period.

Demand for aerospace composites in the U.S. was around US$ 9 Bn in 2020.

Carbon fiber composites accounted for 40% market share.

“Growing aviation industry along with propelling space and defence industry to surge demand for aerospace composites over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition (M&A) strategies to expand their product portfolios. Major companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the industry. Key manufacturers are also investing in research & development to innovate lightweight and cost-effective composites for the aerospace sector.

Some of the key developments are

In December 2019, Solvay and SGL Carbon entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to bring to market the first composite materials based on large-tow intermediate modulus (IM) carbon fiber. These materials address the need to reduce costs and CO2 emissions, and improve the production process and fuel efficiency of next-generation commercial aircraft.

In January 2019, Teijin Limited entered into an agreement with Boeing for the supply of unidirectional pre-impregnated tape (TENAX TPUD). This helped the company in its medium-term growth in the aircraft business.

In February 2019, Teijin Limited acquired Renegade Materials Corporation, a supplier of highly heat-resistant thermoset prepreg for the aerospace industry in North America. This helped the company solidify its position as a leading provider of solutions for aerospace applications.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites sales.

