Rising Dependence on Renewable Energy to Boost Demand for Crawler Cranes Market – Fact.MR Study

Newly published data from Fact.MR establishes that the crawler cranes industry surpassed US$ 3.4 Bn in 2018. By 2024, the market will likely swell at a CAGR exceeding 7%. As of 2021, the market will ascend to surpass US$ 4 Bn, expanding 1.8x until 2031. Furthermore, as per the report, top 5 manufacturers are likely to account for over 28% revenue share throughout the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Boom Type Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes

Maximum Lifting Capacity (Tonne) Crawler Cranes for Less than 150 Tonnes Crawler Cranes for 150-300 Tonnes Crawler Cranes for 300-600 Tonnes Crawler Cranes for Greater than 600 Tonnes

End Use Industry Crawler Cranes for Construction Crawler Cranes for Oil & Gas Industry Crawler Cranes for Shipping & Port Building Crawler Cranes for Wind Farms Crawler Cranes for Other End Use Industries



Construction Industry to Cement Dominance in the Crawler Cranes Market

The demand for crawler cranes in construction industry is projected to expand at a significant pace throughout the period of assessment, 2018-2028. Growing need for high lifting capacity for applications involving greater heights continues to push the sales of crawler cranes in the construction sector worldwide.

Sales of crawler cranes across the construction sector, especially in the construction of power plants are expected to boom in the years to follow. Overall crawler cranes sales projections in the construction sector are likely to remain positive with an above average growth rate through 2028.

Sales of crawler cranes are projected to remain concentrated emerging economies of the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, particularly in China and India. Largely pushed by new projects in these countries, such as the Highway Super System in India, the region is expected to present potential growth avenues for crawler cranes manufacturers. Against this backdrop, manufacturers of crawler cranes are largely concentrating their efforts in tapping APEJ in a bid to enhance their global footprint and profitability.

Apart from construction activities in APEJ, the region is likely to witness significant growth in shipping and port building. Port building activities require use of medium to high capacity crawler cranes. In addition, mining outlook in APEJ is likely to add to the lucrativeness of the region apropos to growth demand and sales of crawler cranes in the years to follow.

Crawler cranes with capacity less than 150 tons are expected to witness an upswing in sales during the forecast period. Convenient loading and assembling, less fuel consumption and relatively low pricing and high value for money quotient of less than 150 tons capacity crawler cranes have accelerated their adoption across regions worldwide.

Overall the outlook of crawler cranes market is expected to remain on an optimistic path, with global demand for crawler cranes expanding at a CAGR of 3.6 % in terms of value throughout the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are eco-friendly by nature.

On August 19, 2021, Manitowoc acquired the assets of Aspen Equipment, a crane distributor and truck manufacturer based in Bloomington, Minnesota, for $51 million. It is anticipated that the acquisition will be completed by September. Upon closing of this acquisition, Manitowoc will be able to provide direct service and sales to end-users and rental companies in Nebraska and Minnesota.

On August 25th, 20201, Tadano Group unveiled the GTC-1600, a 160 tons tele-boom crawler crane. Tadano’s GTC-1600 fills a gap in the market for telescopic boom crawlers with a 160-ton capacity and the main boom that can reach more than 200 feet.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Crawler Cranes, Sales and Demand of Crawler Cranes, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



