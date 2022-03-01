Launching Flavored Granola Products To Attract Customers Pops Up As An Opportunity To Boost The Low Calorie Granola Market 2032

Low Calorie Granola: Market Outlook

Granola is a common healthy breakfast made from a mixture of nuts, oats, honey, or other sweeteners. Low calorie granola is a healthy alternative to be consumed in breakfast and hence is gaining traction in the global market as it contains the right amount of fibers, protein, vitamins, and other essential nutrients with a reduced amount of calories.

Various health benefits of low calorie granola such as weight management, optimum presence of vital minerals and nutrients is driving the low calorie granola market.North America is a developed and matured region for low calorie granola market owing to its high protein content, increased product offering of low calorie granola.

Low Calorie Granola: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as:

Cereals

Bars

Based on Application, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as:

Puddings

Cookie Mix

Salad

Dessert Topping

Muffins

Smoothies

Chocolate Bars

Others

Based on Ingredients, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as:

Dried Fruit

Nuts

Seeds

Wheat Germ

Oats

Whole Wheat

Honey

Fruit

Others

Based on Flavors, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as:

Vanilla

Chocolate

Banana

Coconut

Others

Based on Distribution Channel, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as:

B2B

B2C

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Retailers

Online Store

Others

Low Calorie Granola: Key Market Players

Sunnycrunch

General Mills

Nature Valley

Noble Foods

Kraft Foods Inc.

Slim-Fast Food Co. (Unilever Company)

ConAgra Foods

Olympia Granola

Standard Functional Foods Group

Nestlé

Bridgetown Natural Foods

Pepsico Inc (Quaker)

Sunny Crunch Foods Ltd Inc., Inc.

Bakery Barn Inc.

Kellogg Corners

Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

Clif Bar & Coand

Healthy Eating Habits Fuelling the Low Calorie Granola Market

Rising awareness and shift towards living a healthy lifestyle is fuelling the low calorie granola market across the globe. Low calorie granola is a prime choice for breakfast among the urban population and which is influencing population in developed as well as developing region for buying low calorie granola.

Low calorie granola due to its sweet taste and nutritional properties it is used in multiple food applications such as pastries, yogurt, protein bars, ice cream, and others. Low-calorie granola is used to make various healthy on-the-go snacks with a mixture of appealing flavors and nuts for the health-conscious population in the global market.

Packaging and Labelling to Gain Market Traction

Manufacturers are inclined towards more research and development with aim of improving the nutrition portfolio of the low calorie granola to gain traction of the population.

Manufacturers are aiming to provide the 15% recommended amount of phosphorous in the low calorie granola which is essential for the production of protein for growth, maintenance, and repair of the cells and tissue of bones and teeth.

Manufacturers are focusing to stand on improving the quality of the product and production process according to authorized regulatory body standards, such as USFDA, FSSAI, and many more.

Manufacturers are focusing to make low calorie granola from vegan ingredients as a prominent portion of the consumer base is inclining towards vegan products. These standards and certifications achieved are showcased on the packaging of low calorie granola for gaining competitive advantage and gain market traction.

Market players are striving to optimize the supply chain by identifying and targeting the potential consumer base of low calorie population.

For this manufacturers of low calorie granola are choosing an online distribution channel, which gives them a platform to enhance their market presence without the cost of brick-mortar stores and engage with potential consumers.

