Potential Benefits of Using Modified Wheat Starch Are Driving the Demand in the Modified Wheat Starch Market

Modified Wheat Starch Market Forecast and CAGR According to latest research by FACT.MR, modified wheat starch market is set to witness steady growth with a 5.7% CAGR during 2021-2031. With an increase in the working-class population, demand for modified wheat starch in the manufacture of bakery products. The market development is largely due to the rising desire for convenience meals such as RTC and RTE food items.

Potential Benefits of Using Modified Wheat Starch Are Driving the Demand in the Market Modified wheat starch has superior properties of thickening, gelling and stabilizing. Modified wheat starch serves to impart the proper texture and viscosity in food, along with enabling moisture retention, gel formation and binding. In the food business, it is mostly used as a thickening agent. It is witnessing substantial development as a result of its increased use in a wide range of foods, as well as the cost-effectiveness and enhanced functions it provides over native starch. Modified starch is in high demand due to the rising demand for processed and convenience foods among consumers.

U.S. and Canada Demand Outlook for Modified Wheat Starch Market U.S. holds a significant share in the modified wheat starch market. It is used as a clouding, stabilizing thickening and glazing agent. Furthermore, it can also be used for binding and moisture retention. Modified wheat starch is used in snacks, sauces, meat alcoholic beverages, ready meals, bakery products, dairy products (such as cheese), sugar confectioneries, soups, pasta, and seafood (such as surimi). With all these benefits U.S. and Canada are creating a huge opportunity for the modified wheat starch market.

Europe Demand Outlook for Modified Wheat Starch Market Europe is anticipated to gain high traction in the Modified Wheat Starch market. It is primarily utilized in gluten-free food products, which are mostly consumed by gluten-intolerant people, and it can also be used as a fat substitute in a range of foods. The growing demand for modified wheat starch as a better gelling agent in a variety of meat products, several companies are offering healthier different products. As a result, throughout the projected period, the modified wheat starch market is predicted to develop significantly in European regions.

Modified Wheat Starch Market: Key Players Some key manufacturers operating the business in the modified wheat starch market globally includes Tereos Syral Starch Products

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

Siam Modified Starch Co., Ltd.

Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd.

Penford Corp. Industrial Starch

Sudzucker Group, Avebe U.A.

Tate & Lyle Speciality Food Ingredients

Grain processing Corporation

Emsland-Starke GmbH

Cargill Incorporated

Chemstar Products Company

ADM Corn Processing

Ingredion Food