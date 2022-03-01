Mulholland Brand Maintains Pre-Pandemic Prices

Canoga Park, CA, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Mulholland Brand is pleased to announce they have maintained their pre-pandemic prices despite issues with the supply chain causing delays and price hikes across many industries. The gates and fencing manufacturer has remained dedicated to providing their customers with competitive pre pandemic prices and has consistently worked at full capacity to keep up with their customer’s demands.

Mulholland Brand took the necessary steps to protect the company from many of the issues that are now affecting many other companies across various industries. They took a proactive approach to mitigate delays and price increases caused by macroeconomic factors. The company realized the potential for these issues in the early stages of the pandemic and began stockpiling the necessary supplies. When supplies became an issue for other companies, Mulholland Brand was able to continue operating smoothly with no interruption to the flow of materials required to manufacture their gates and fences without increasing the cost to their customers.

At Mulholland Brand, their team is dedicated to providing top-quality aluminum gates and fences directly to their customers. They strive to deliver every order ahead of schedule and below the estimated cost to ensure their customers have access to the quality products they need without causing unnecessary economic strain. With the price of everything rising, particularly since the beginning of the pandemic, the Mulholland team has dedicated themselves to economically protecting their customers by giving them the assurance that they can get the same quality service and craftmanship no matter the circumstances.

Anyone interested in learning about their proactive approach to providing quality products can find out more by visiting the Mulholland Brand website or by calling 1-818-649-2546.

About Mulholland Brand : Mulholland Brand is a leading provider of aluminum gates and fences of the highest quality at the most competitive prices. The company also manufactures railings, security bars, pergolas, and other common home improvement items ensuring their customers can find the high-quality building materials they need for their homes. With more than 25 years of experience, the company strives to give their customers the highest quality products at the lowest prices with fast delivery and install times.

