Get Fast Turn-Around Cleaning Services At Environmental & Building Services Ltd

Essex, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Environmental & Building Services Ltd (https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/) is a leading cleaning company that offers an affordable cost of house clearance London services. They aim to deliver fast and efficient cleaning services to residential and commercial property owners. With their vast experience in the industry, everyone can guarantee to have a spotless and hazard-free building.

This company offers house and property cleaning services as part of its comprehensive range of services. Whether customers need a simple mattress cleaned or the entire property cleared and disinfected, they can help. Their team of experts uses secure, effective solutions to clean everything from walls and floors to furniture and fixtures. Also, they offer to degrease and disinfect services for complete safety if needed.

Environmental & Building Services Ltd meets the highest industry standards regarding its cleaning services. Their team of experts is skilled and experienced at providing cleaning services and even handling hazardous wastes. All their works are covered with £5,000,000 of public/products liability insurance. “We deliver fast and efficient Biohazard cleaning services to Commercial and Domestic customers across Greater London and Home Counties from our own fleet of vans and team of field-based technicians. To meet the stringent needs of modern commercial businesses, all of our cleaning technicians have undergone comprehensive Industry training, relevant inoculations, and accredited safety training”.

Besides their regular Essex house clearance services, they also provide squatter clean-up and decontamination services. They can fix up squatter or illegal drug sites, disinfecting and decontaminating them for reoccupation. Their experienced workforce will have customers’ property cleaned, disinfected, and made safe for reoccupation.

It’s important to prioritise safety when squatters or drug users live in the property or business premises. These individuals often carry diseases transmitted easily through direct contact with skin or touching objects contaminated by their bodily excretions. Environmental & Building Services Ltd understands the dangers associated with these situations and takes every precaution necessary to prevent health danger.

This company also provides gutter cleaning, land and site clearance, sewage and flood damage clean up, bird and pest control, and many more. For more information about their full list of services, interested parties can visit their official website at https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/.

About Environmental & Building Services Ltd

Established in 2002, Environmental & Building Services Ltd is a top-rated cleaning company that provides an array of services to the Greater London area. Their team of staff is fully licensed and insured. They are highly trained and certified in safety and cleaning procedures. As a company, they take pride in their work, and they are dedicated to satisfying every one of their clients. If you are interested in acquiring their services, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.ebsbioclean.co.uk/contact. Alternatively, you may dial their customer service hotline at 01277218241 or mobile phone or email them at info@ebsbioclean.co.uk.