Rising Demand For Low Calorie Treats To Bolster Number Of Players Entering In Low Calorie Treats Market Is Rising 2032

Low Calorie Treats Market: Market Outlook

Treats are the integral part of consumer’s life because in today’s fast paced lifestyle where consumers don’t have much time they usually prefer round the clock eating whenever they get hungry which is increasing the demand for convenience foods. Increasing demand of convenience food is beneficial for low calorie treats market.

Over the past few decades, obesity is increasing rapidly among the consumers due to which consumers face various health issues such as heart disease, high blood pressure, sleep apnea and kidney related diseases.

The awareness of health and wellness is rising due to which consumers preferring food products which contain low amount of fats and calories which is fueling the demand for low calorie treats.

During COVID-19 pandemic, the consumers are focusing on eating healthy and nutritional food products to improve their immune system. The sale of low calorie food is increasing as it helps to maintain healthy lifestyle. The rising sale of low calorie food is helping to boost the growth rate of low calorie treats market.

Low Calorie Treats Market: Opportunities

Key players of low calorie treats are focusing on adapting advance technology to produce low calorie food products. For instance, in 2016, Pepsico adapted the advance frying technique which reduces saturated fat by 20%. The new frying technique is beneficial for producing low calorie treats products.

The demand for low calorie treats is rising globally due to which the number of players entering in low calorie treats market is rising globally.

The competition is getting intense, players are investing in research and development to produce innovative products and to sustain their position in the low calorie treats market.

For instance, Peacoc who is a bars manufacturing company recently came up with Ultra low-calorie bars with the very low amounts of calories and high amount of proteins.

The key players of low calorie treats market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and business footprints by acquisition, mergers, and joint venture. Recently, In February 2019, the U.S.-based Kellogg’s company acquired Haldiram’s, a leading player in the snacks market in India.

Manufacturers are focusing to stand on improving the quality of the product and production process according to authorized regulatory body standards, such as USFDA, FSSAI, and others.

Low Calorie Treats Market: Key Players

Here are some of the major key players operating their business in the low calorie treat market are

  • Nestle S.A.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Coca-Cola Company
  • Danone
  • General Mills
  • Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
  • McKee Foods, Kellogg’s

Low Calorie Treats Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to continue its leading positions in low calorie treats market in forecast period. In North America around 35% of total population are facing issue of obesity and in Europe around 30% of total population are facing issue of obesity.

The consumers are focusing on reducing the health issues caused by obesity due to which the consumption low calorie treats is high in these regions.

Asia Pacific region is expected to show lucrative growth in low calorie treats market in forecast period. Due to urbanization in Brazil, Latin America is likely to have strong growth prospects over the next six years as well.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the low calorie treats market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as form, sales channel and applications.

Low Calorie Treats Market: Market Segmentation

  • On the basis of product type the Low calorie Treat is segmented as:

    • Cereals
    • Sodas
    • Bars
    • Ice creams
    • Cookies
    • Others (Candy, Biscuits, etc.)

  • On the basis of distribution channel the low calorie treat market is segmented as:

    • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
    • Departmental Stores
    • Online Retail stores
    • Specialty Stores
    • Convenience Stores

  • On the basis form, the low calorie treat market is segmented as:

    • Liquid
    • Solid

  • On the basis of packaging, the low calorie treat market is segmented as:

    • Box
    • Tray
    • Pouch
    • Cup
    • Can
    • Packet

