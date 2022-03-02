TTS suspends all services provided to Russian companies

Considering the recent events happening in Ukraine, TTS decided to suspend all services provided to Russian companies.

Lisboa, Portugal, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — The world is witnessing the unthinkable and is at the highest level of risk since World War II. No country should be allowed to invade a sovereign nation. No country should be allowed to treat human life as disposable. What we have been observing for the past few days is a clear and deliberated attack to democracy and must not be accepted lightly.

At TTS, we believe that we all must play our part. As a global corporation, we strongly oppose to this unacceptable behavior demonstrated by the Russian government. Effective immediately, all services provided to Russian companies are now suspended.

We urge other global corporations to use their power and influence to send a clear and unequivocal message that this behavior will not be tolerated or supported.

Once this conflict is settled, we will revisit this decision accordingly. Our hearts are with all the victims of this senseless conflict.

Rui Figueiredo CEO @ TTS.com

About TTS – Travel Technology & Solutions

TTS is a global leading player in the development of innovative solutions for the travel and tourism industry. Operating in more than 90 countries in 5 continents, managed through 3 offices – Miami, Lisbon, Azores – TTS develops technology solutions for travel agents, consolidators, airlines, and corporations. TTS is also a Travelport Partner, belonging to the Travelport Developer Network.

 

