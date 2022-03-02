Local Battery’s Business Delivers Exemplary Value and Service

Kapolei, HI, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Customers that are used to paying too much for PowerOne, Rayovac, and Duracell Hearing AId Batteries can breathe a sigh of relief. One supplier has worked tirelessly to improve the customer experience while cutting costs at the same time.

Spending too much at the drug store, convenience store or big-box retailer is a thing of the past for customers of Local Battery, who have been saving on top brands for years now, and don’t even need to leave their homes.

Conveniently located at the corner of LocalBattery.com, Local Battery goes above and beyond to cut costs and improve the customer experience. Located online, their business model doesn’t even require customers to leave their homes.

Their website is easy to navigate and offers hearing aid batteries from top brands, including Rayovac, PowerOne, iCell Tech, and Duracell hearing aid batteries, in addition to hearing aid dehumidifiers, cleaning tools, testing devices, and much more. They offer these hard-to-find products at affordable prices, which is a substantial bonus for customers that often have no choice in alternatives.

Local Battery also follows an established practice of stock rotation in order to ensure that customers only receive the freshest batteries. As these are sensitive products with definite, viable lifespans that allow for only so many years in storage, this measure helps to ensure the quality of the products they sell, and ultimately the customer experience.

Further cutting costs, Local Battery’s business model is committed to shipping all orders within the U.S., free via the United States Postal Service. It’s convenient, secure, and reliable.

They are one of the largest battery retailers in the world, and their buying power is only one of the ways in which they are able to pass along savings to their customers. It also enables them to sell the widest selection of trusted brands, products and accessories.

Well-established in the industry, Local Battery works directly with manufacturers so that customers can enjoy these discounted prices; but that doesn’t mean Local Battery has allowed service to fall by the wayside.

The reality is quite contrary; Local Battery has always aimed to provide the highest possible level of care both to service providers and to individual users of hearing aids. They treat customers like family and openly solicit product queries and other inquiries.

Without a doubt, Local Battery is an emblem in its industry for balancing the ability to deliver a high-quality experience and the highest quality goods while also striving to offer an excellent level of customer service.

Customers interested in learning more about their available products and services are encouraged to visit their website, LocalBattery.com, or to reach out to them directly with comments or questions. Their customer service department can be reached at Sales@LocalBattery.com.