Cryptainer: Protect Sensitive Data on Any Windows PC with a Comprehensive Encryption Solution

Florida, USA, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Cypherix announces the new release 16.0.2 of Cryptainer encryption software. Version 16.0.2 contains several major enhancements: added Dark Mode to make light text on a dark background. You can now change your display color with just one click, сhanged the installation path to support multiple Cypherix products, added Hindi language, many other UI improvements and bug fixes. As we continuously improve our products, we have re-named them to align better with the user communities. The detailed list of new features is available on the Cypherix website.

Cryptainer can handle any kind of data on any medium. It creates encrypted volume files that can be loaded and unloaded to appear as drives on Windows. These virtual drives store the user’s sensitive information in encrypted form. When a virtual drive is loaded using a password or a passphrase, files of any kind can be dragged and dropped into it. Moreover, all applications can seamlessly store and use files on these drives. Once unloaded, the data is rendered totally inaccessible by anyone but the person with the key. All data is encrypted at an astonishing speed, despite the high bit strength.

Cryptainer also allows the user to send encrypted files by email in its own special SITW file type. The recipient need not even have a copy of the program installed to decrypt the files. The program can also encrypt files directly on any media, including removable ones (USB drives, flash drives, CD/DVDs, etc.). Cryptainer has the flexibility to store and port data on an external drive. The sensitive data can be stored within an encrypted volume file that can only be accessed through the Cryptainer program and user password.

Cryptainer USB allows the user to create a ‘standalone’ or ‘portable’ install of the program on a removable drive, USB flash drive, memory stick, etc. This encryption software can be run directly from the device without having to be installed on the host computer. It means that the user can carry important data on an encrypted drive anywhere, without any risk of data leakage due to theft or loss of the portable drive. True on-the-fly 448-Bit disk encryption ensures that absolutely anyone can use it effectively.

Cryptainer is available in different languages including English, Dutch, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Chinese, Japanese and Hindi (Indian).

Pricing and availability: Cryptainer runs on all 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows including Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.x, and Windows 7. Cryptainer comes in several editions including Cryptainer PE, Cryptainer 15.0, Cryptainer SE, and a free Cryptainer LE Edition. Two licenses of Cryptainer SE Enterprise Edition cost $139.95, and one license of Cryptainer PE costs $45.00.

Download: https://www.cypherix.com/cryptainerle/index.htm?adv=user_pr

Store: https://www.cypherix.com/store.htm?adv=user_pr

Further information on the product is available at:

https://www.cypherix.com/prods.htm?adv=user_pr

Screen and/or Promo Shots: https://www.cypherix.com/press/index.htm?adv=user_pr

Volume discounts are available, please contact us at the email below.

Please contact us at support_web@cypherix.com for Feedback and suggestions for new features or enhancements to our products are welcome and appreciated.

About Cypherix® Company:

Cypherix® is one of the few companies worldwide to specialize in cryptography and data security. With over 10-million users, Cryptainer is perhaps one of the most widely used encryption programs in the world. The company has developed several products which address basic issues such as privacy. Cypherix products have a simple and user-friendly interface and do not require any technical skills.

For more information, please visit at https://www.cypherix.com