EquityMatch.co hosts global Webinar on What do investors look for before investing.

London, UK, 2022-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Spearheading the startup funding sector, EquityMatch.co, an innovative fundraising platform based in the United Kingdom, successfully organized its second webinar session, intended on guiding startup founders to a successful first private pitching session.

The first webinar, held on November 25, 2021, from 5.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. (CET), taught the founders “How to effectively pitch to your possible investors.”

The second session, conducted on February 17th, 2022, from 5.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. (GMT), was a panel discussion on “What do investors look for before investing.” This was conducted with the help of distinguished investors and industry professionals. Massimiliano Sulpizi, founder of ‘equitymatch.co,’ hosted the session with five eminent panelists who stepped in to share their experience in their different fields of expertise. Participants for the event included over sixty founders from around the world who attended the webinar and gained expertise in various areas of preparation for a successful pitch to potential investors.

Stephanie Tumba was the event’s first speaker. She is the founder of Ste Tumba Capital Ltd, a Seed & Series “A” investor and experienced international leader. She discussed crucial factors of knowing a potential investor’s perspective, such as What do investors search for before investing in a startup? She went on to say, “The mindsets, market size and credibility would be an ideal package that investors would be interested before investing.”. She also went into detail on the key features of early-stage startups and their founders that an investor looks for when determining whether to invest. Apart from the sector, stage, and regional considerations that an investor makes, these criteria were crucial.

Francois Mazoudie, a serial IT entrepreneur, investor, and advisor, was the evening’s second speaker. He has over 20 years of experience and is a specialist in rapidly scaling TMTs into international markets, making him the ideal choice to shed some light on What makes a startup a Unicorn from the start? During his speech, he covered topics like what drives valuation and how to value an early-stage startup. These comments were particularly helpful to founders since he provided examples for when revenues have not yet been created, specifically when traction is still exceptionally low or non-existent. “A team with ideally new ideas and execution capabilities is what everyone is looking for!” said Mr. Mazoudie. He also emphasized how most investors favor subscription-based business models with recurring revenue rather than performance, and thus provided great insight into why this is effective in valuation.

Edward Kliphuis, representing Sofinnova Partners, was the webinar’s second speaker. Sofinnova Partners is a renowned European life sciences venture capital firm specializing in healthcare and sustainability. With his expertise in the venture capital climate, he was able to enlighten the attendees on why some firms struggle to raise $100,000, while others raise $100,000,000 with just an idea or an MVP. So, what is the difference? Mr. Kliphuis reveals “It is essential that they understand where they want to go, understand what they have and understand what the journey takes” He underlined how much is driven by technology, IP, and the Business Model, but also how much of an impact is created by the founders’ charm and ability to sell their vision. He provided real-world instances, such as the WeWork pre-IPO. He broadened the perspective of participants by helping them in determining if the success was due to the proper idea and business strategy or due to Adam Neumann’s ability to acquire funding.

Entrepreneur and investor Albert Llobet were also among the panel and discussed on best investments for 2022 and touched on two trending and most anticipated areas of discussion which was Metaverse and WEB3. “The fear that some investors have on missing out the opportunity can be very tied to the risk and reward concept” said Mr. Albert while briefly touching on the Metaverse being the new tech era after the .com and cloud-based platforms.

Jonathan Pacifici, the evening’s fifth and last speaker, is a General Partner at Sixth Millenium Venture Partners, an early-stage technology Venture Capital business noted for assisting in the advancement of Israel’s culture of innovation. He discussed how crucial it is for a startup to own its intellectual property to attract venture capital financing. “Companies like Google and Facebook are buying companies everyday day. They are basically buying technology!” Mr. Pacifici said. He also emphasized the necessity of the founders’ point of view when considering outsourcing technology as well as the essential talents required for early-stage enterprises.

These compelling presentations bolstered the goal of equitymatch.co, a platform dedicated to delivering significant and notable support, direction, and help to startup founders.

Even though the road to creating a successful startup is fraught with many lows and few well-deserved highs, there is so much learning to be gained from these experiences. It is always one’s desire, resilience, and passion that will smooth the path to success.

