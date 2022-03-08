Morning Star Express Hotel – Affordable Accommodation in Pretoria

Pretoria, South Africa, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Finding accommodation for commercial as well as for leisure can be quite a challenge when you’re in Pretoria. If you’re travelling for business or just to visit family and friends, you will look forward to comfortable and affordable accommodation. Luckily, The Morning Star Express Hotel has got you covered. With 125 well-equipped rooms and 2 conference halls, it is ideal for a convenient short stay in Pretoria’s busy city centre.

Introducing Morning Star Express Hotel

Since 2010, the Morning Star Express Hotel has been providing top-notch, star-studded service to some of the most notable government officials, corporate guests, ngos, parastatals and tourists from across the globe. It has carved up a niche for itself as a provider of a great night’s rest, a hearty breakfast, and a quiet dinner.

With a long list of happy client testimonials, Morning Star Express Hotel provides standard double, standard triple or family hotel rooms. Additionally, they provide conference rooms for hire, equipped with the latest amenities.

What Morning Star Express Hotels has to offer

Morning Star Express Hotel provides a balance of affordability and comfortable lodging options. It is perfect if you’re travelling to Pretoria for a business trip or casual stay.

Affordable hotel rooms

Morning Star Express Hotels offers a mix of convenience, modernity and comfort through their accommodation. It is perfect for a short casual trip, stopover or business trip. The rooms are equipped with amenities that individuals and families, and business travellers will like. A total of 125- well-equipped rooms are available.

The hotel offers standard double rooms for two guests per room, standard triple rooms, which can accommodate up to three guests and spacious family rooms which come with a double bed and a full-size bunk bed. All rooms come with amenities such as air conditioning, an en-suite bathroom, Small flat-screen TV with selected DSTV channels, a vanity counter with a mirror and free Wi-Fi just to name a few.

Convenient conference halls

Morning Star Express Hotels fully caters to the busy and business-driven individuals in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa. It offers two fully-equipped conference venues for any business events, seminars, meetings and conferences. The two venues have a capacity of 100 delegates each and are equipped with high tech equipment, snacks and beverages, and other amenities. The offering is available as a 12 hour conference package as well as a 24-hour conference package.

Buffet-style restaurants and added lounge bar

Morning Star Express Hotel also provides mouth-watering delicacies via their buffet-style restaurants and a relaxing lounge bar. You can go for a traditional English breakfast or indulge in local South African cuisine. The lounge bar offers an assortment of local and imported liquors.

To get more details about Morning Star Express Hotel, visit https://www.morningstarhotel.co.za/

About Morning Star Express Hotel

Established in 2010, Morning Star Express Hotel is a well-known provider of convenient and affordable lodging facilities at affordable rates in Pretoria. Equipped with comfortable rooms, conference venues and other facilities, it is a known name in Pretoria’s vast hospitality sector.