Green Tree Electronics Ltd. – The Best Place To Purchase Obsolete Electronic Parts

Tel Aviv, Israel, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Green Tree Ltd. provides a QI with all and every single purchase order. It is a part and parcel of their service.

Green Tree Ltd. confronts imitation and provides authentication and testing of electronic components and value-added services. Green Tree Ltd. has a SLA (Service License Agreement) with White Horse Laboratories for authentication and provides electronic components testing service. That is selling and testing all under one roof.

Green Tree Ltd. is also an ERAI member. ERAI provides in-depth information on counterfeit electronic parts and suppliers. The electronic industry has exploded because of internet and it is easier to source electronic components world-wide. The chance of purchasing counterfeit goods from a high risk supplier has also increased manifold due to it.

With over 20+ years of experience in the electronic industry, GTL provide electronic components and value added services to different industries like industrial, medical, defense, consumer applications and communication.

GTL is distributor of flash memory card. They deal in a wide range of memories. Like Volatile memories (RAM, SRAM, SDRAM) and non-volatile memories (NVRAM, ROM). We are the distributor of flash memory cards and modules for various configurations, I/F, and sockets. We also deal in USB Flash and other configurations like SD Cards, xD memory sticks, CompactFlash, and many others. These flash memories are used primarily for personal storage, consumer electronics, and medical electronics.

GTL is a distributor of obsolete electronic components. For any obsolete electronic or electrical component requirement just simply call Green Tree Electronics Ltd at +972-3-6436316 or fax at +972-1533-6436316 or email at Sales@gtelec.com.