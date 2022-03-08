Ubuy Shopping App: The Privilege of Global Shopping is Now at your Fingertips

Kuwait, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy is an overseas eCommerce shopping platform that launched its app on 9th, July 2015. The app ensures a smooth shopping experience by combining newly enabled features with added ease-in-browsing.

Well, this is the first question that comes to anyone reading this press release. Why launch an app in the first place?

Reasons for Launching Ubuy App



People prefer using smartphones over desktops or laptops for shopping online.

Mobile phone apps have a larger worldwide market share when compared to desktop market shares.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a leading cross-border eCommerce shopping platform that provides its products and services across 180+ countries. Ubuy shopping store houses an eccentric collection of 100+ million unique products. Many of these products are not available on any other shopping platforms and in the local market. Apart from this, you get to buy all of these at the best offers, deals and discounts.

The Ubuy app is so well-designed, categorized and formatted as no other. You can easily find your country in the listicle. This online platform is for all those who love to purchase products floating in the Overseas Market. Download and install our Ubuy app for a hassle-free shopping experience.

Prominent Features of the Ubuy App

This app is quite powerful and uniquely designed when compared with others. It facilitates –

Easy creation of the User Account. This means you can easily register with Ubuy and fill in your details.

You get to choose from multiple payment options or gateways which are just a single click away.

The process of documentation and verification becomes quite simple.

Shop by categories and optimize your search through multiple filters provided in the application.

This app allows easy navigation and fast operations saving time.

One is able to keep track of orders from anywhere and at any time via the mobile app.

Giving Reviews and accessing your feedback becomes easy which is stored for your later reference.

You can build up your wishlist and refer to the products you have already bought time and again with the ease of the mobile app.

Solve your queries and chat with the Answer Bot undisturbed even on the go.

Change your store easily and keep track of multiple orders.

The coolest feature of all is the Ubuy App Barcode feature.

Push notifications allow one to stay updated or informed about the upcoming offers and deals on the website.

If you are a newbie, Use Code: UBFIRST to get up to 15% OFF on your first purchase from Ubuy.

Download and Install the Ubuy International Shopping App

People who prefer shopping products from the global market can access the app via their android or iPhone using the links given below-

For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ubuy

For iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ubuy-mobile/id613084551

Why Wait? Grab your Smartphones and Start Shopping! The World at Large is Just a Tap Away Now.

Media Contact

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com