5 Reasons Why Corbett is a Unique Tourism Location

Jim Corbett is a popular, one-of-its-kind tourist destination in Nainital, India. The destination is known for being wildly popular among nature enthusiasts who seek an adventurous getaway every now and then. Named after the hunter-cum-conservationist, Jim Corbett, the location has a glorious range of wildlife – flora, fauna, and everything in between. It also has resorts – some of the best ones in the country.

But what should you come to Corbett for? I will tell you in this blog.

What Makes Jim Corbett a Special Tourist Location?

What makes Jim Corbett so special? Well, a lot of what makes Jim Corbett special has to do with nature, nature, and nature. From treks to walks to jungle safari – you can explore nature like never before. For people who are only used to being in the concrete jungle, coming to Corbett can be a nice escape from your regular routine.

Here are some of the unique qualities about Jim Corbett as a tourist location –

Retreat into Nature

Visiting Jim Corbett is a proper retreat into the jungle. As you come to this location, you will feel yourself drifting further and further away from the busy life of the city and into the blissful solitude that nature provides. For people looking for peace, this can be a beautiful destination.

With the guides at Corbett the Baagh, you can go on hikes, and nature walks into unknown, secluded paths. While you follow the trails of Corbett, you will find 488 different species of flora and hundreds of species of wild fauna along the way. If you’re lucky (and sneaky) enough, you might also spot a tiger or two! Corbett is the best place to spot the magnificent Royal Bengal Tiger.

Ecotourism Destination

Jim Corbett is not just another location – it is an ecotourism destination; meaning that people go to Corbett not only to enjoy a regular vacation but to learn something about nature and take it back with them. With the professional guided tours of the place, you will find fascinating facts about jungle life. There are waterfalls at Corbett, dams, forest reserves, and species and species of flowers, birds, and animals such as deer, sloth bears, otters, pangolins, Indian grey mongoose, langurs, owls.

Place with a History

Jim Corbett is a place with a history, and more specifically, the Jim Corbett National Park. It is the oldest national park in India, which was established in the year 1936. Under the British Raj, the place was known as Hailey National Park. However, after the independence of the nation, the location was renamed. Considering the contributions of the conservationist, Jim Corbett, the government of India officially renamed the park as Jim Corbett National Park.

Jungle Safari

Jim Corbett is one of the few places in India where you can enjoy a proper jungle safari. It is an exhilarating experience – being in the jungle like that, amidst all the wild animals. Book with a professional safari guide and you will go back with amazing memories.

At Corbett the Baagh, you can book jeep jungle safari or elephant jungle safari, whatever suits your preference. You can book tours for a group or as an individual. Trust me, you wouldn’t want to miss being in a jeep, riding alongside a running herd of deers or elephants. The experience is surreal, and for nature enthusiasts, it is heaven!

Adventure Destination

Jim Corbett is also popular as an adventure destination. The adventure of Corbett doesn’t stop at just the jungle. You can partake in various adventure activities like river rafting, rock climbing, bungee jumping, and alike. There is a huge scope of entertainment for people who love that dopamine rush through adventure sports. You will have the time of your life at Corbett.

When Are You Coming To Corbett?

So, are these reasons enough to make you want to come to Corbett? Or do you only want a quiet, peaceful retreat into a luxury resort located somewhere in the jungle? If you want that, you have Corbett the Baagh. You can have your fun at this 5-star property. It has sufficient amenities to keep an individual or a group entertained for good. You will be sitting under the stars, enjoying hot chocolate sitting by the bonfire one night, and another night, you can be relaxing at the in-house spa there. Corbett is waiting for you, pack you bags, and experience the adventure !