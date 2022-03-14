NACPT Pharma College Launches Personal Support Worker Course In Healthcare Sector

TORONTO, ON, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — NACPT Pharma College, started as a pharmaceutical college, will now provide Personal Support Worker online, onsite and in hybrid modes. “We are essentially and at the core of our existence a healthcare educational institution and it has been a pleasure to announce that we are now a government approved PSW apprenticeship provider.” said Rathi Param, Dean, NACPT Pharma College. Personal Support Worker course can be learned online or onsite and students prefer as this will also help international students complete their theory education if they are restricted from traveling at this time.

The Ontario Health Care System is beginning to show signs of strain as a result of the large number of seniors who require healthcare services. It is anticipated to worsen in the coming years and decades, owing to a significant growth in the number of seniors. The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care in Ontario has recognized the existing and future challenges and plans to address them by providing the best possible healthcare while lowering costs and creating a viable healthcare workforce.

“The increase in demand for care takers has made the Ontario government invest in healthcare colleges to focus more on Personal Support Worker programs and we are happy to be a part of this mission.”, said Kala, Program Coordinator at NACPT. The program will have facility and community placements as practicum and Dean Rathi has promised to give NACPT students complete job assistance even after graduation.

About Us

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in healthcare, pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT has been offering various cannabis skills training and business incubation programs since 2017. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.

Contact Us:

Sandra Dipic

Site Coordinator, NACPT Pharma College

9 – 5310 Finch Ave East, Toronto, ON M1S 5E8

201 – 25 Watline Ave, Mississauga, ON L4Z 2Z1

info@nacptpharmacollege.com

Inquiry: 416-412-7374 (Ext. 1)

Call / Text: 647-998-7374

https://www.nacptpharmacollege.com/course/personal-support-worker/