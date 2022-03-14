The Original Flame: Providing Warmth and Style since 2007

Peterborough, Canada, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Original Flame has been a prominent name in the Peterborough and Lindsay neighbourhoods for providing high-quality heating and cooling products since 2007. The registered TSSA contractor of Peterborough strives to provide a complete range of fireplace options to its customers, with the purpose of delivering “warmth and style” under one roof. Their array of products ranges from fireplaces and furnaces to BBQ grills, inserts, and even air conditioners.

Products and services offered by The Original Flame

Fireplaces: The Original Flame offers a wide range of fireplaces in terms of style and aesthetics. Different options available under this category are gas fireplaces, electric fireplaces, and ethanol fireplaces—all of which are eco-friendly and convenient alternatives to traditional ones. The showroom has been working with renowned brands as well, like Regency, Kingsman, Amantii, and Saber, to name a few, that speak of the superior quality and authenticity of the product.

Furnaces: Since the company is a registered distributor of Continental Heating and Cooling products, all of their furnaces are manufactured by Continental. The Original Flame, under JRH Enterprise, offers exceptional service and installation of furnaces in a cost-effective manner. Being an HVAC company, they assure skilled experts, reasonable pricing and a better turnaround time.

BBQ & Grills: The Original Flame offers BBQ and grills manufactured by brands like Saber and Kamado Joe. These BBQ grills come with a quick preheat system, infrared technology, high durability, easy installation processes, and greater efficiency in terms of fuel. With non-magnetic stainless steel, these grills are ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage.

Appliances and cookstoves: The Original Flame offers top-quality kitchen appliances and cookstoves manufactured by the Elmira Stove Works line. Ranging from wood-burning cookstoves to electric and gas cookstoves, they are efficient, can be easily controlled and come with an instant heat generating system.

Inserts: Adding a gas insert to your fireplace prevents heat loss even though the fireplace is not in use. Gas inserts provided by The Original Flame are manufactured by leading brands like Regency and Archgard. These inserts are preferred among many customers for their convenience, easily controllable features, and ability to provide heat in a power cut, limiting the heat loss and elevating the look of an existing fireplace.

Apart from these products, the company also provides services including installation, repair, and servicing of fireplaces and furnaces, among others.

About The Original Flame:

Based in Peterborough, Ontario, The Original Flame is a reputed boutique showroom that has been providing top-quality heating and cooling products since 2007. The products offered by them are the best in terms of quality and authenticity, manufactured by brands like Regency, Saber, Kingsman and more.