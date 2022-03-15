EmpMonitor Finally Introduces Flexible Work Arrangements For Remote Teams

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Flexibility, the word itself, sounds so satisfying and relieving, and it’s something that everyone desires whether a person is working or just a person, flexibility matters. So, EmpMonitor came up with some flexible work arrangements for the management to adopt and make the employee’s life easier than before.

These arrangements allow employees to choose their work hours, like at what time they want to begin, the break times, and when they want to stop. But, flexible work hours doesn’t mean that the employees get relaxation in working hours. The employees working in such a manner must complete their official working hours and finish their work on time.

Some exciting arrangements that EmpMonitor shares are:

A hybrid work arrangement is one of the most flexible kinds of work arrangements where the employees get the privilege of selecting their work location.

Through telecommuting work arrangements, the employees can work from any location, whether it is a garden, library, etc.

Condensed work weeks are a kind of arrangement that issues a memorandum of working for certain hours per week.

Part-time work is the most flexible kind of work arrangement as the employees get the full privilege to choose their working hours and these working hours are not more than 6 hours/day.

Some companies offer services 24/7, such as call centers, eCommerce websites, software developers, etc., which completely shift work.

Hence, flexibility is important because when people work from home they have tons of household chores. When the organization implements flexible timings, the employees get a relaxation of finishing the household work, and they even get the time to spend some quality time with the family.

