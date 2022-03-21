Elevator Components Market is Set to Surge at a High CAGR of More than 9% by 2031 End

250 Pages Elevator Components Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Elevator Components. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Elevator Components Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Elevator Components market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Elevator Components

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Elevator Components, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Elevator Components Market.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Component Elevator Shafts Elevator Landing Doors Elevator Motors & Elevator Lift Motor Rooms Elevator Machine Drives Elevator Tension Pulleys (per Piece) Elevator Controllers & Indicators Elevator Brakes Elevator Counterweight Frames Elevator Counterweight Guide Rails Elevator Car Guide Rails Elevator Speed Governors (Bidirectional) Elevator Counterweight and Car Buffers Elevator Sensors Elevator Lift Cars Others

By Elevator Technology Hydraulic Elevators Conventional Hydraulic Elevators Hole-Less Hydraulic Elevators Roped Hydraulic Elevators Traction Elevators Geared Traction Elevators Gear-Less Traction Elevators Machine-room-less Elevators Pneumatic Elevators

By Load Capacity Below 650 kg 650 kg- 1,000 kg 1,000 kg- 1,600 kg 1,600 kg- 2,500 kg 2,500 kg- 5,000 kg Above 5,000 kg

By Speed Less than 1 m/s Between 1 to 3 m/s Between 4 to 6 m/s Between 7 to 10 m/s Above 10 m/s

By End-use Application Elevators for Passengers Elevators for Freight

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

The aforementioned market players are considered as the prominent manufacturers of elevator components. Further, key market players are focusing on gaining access to untapped regions by performing geographic expansion. They are focusing on strategic partnerships, innovative product launches and acquisitions in the market space to substantially increase their market presence.

For instance, Wittur launched a newer variant of Semaic C-MOD doors in 2020 with ECO+ and MIDI+ motors which require less maintenance and provide better performance. Additionally, it partnered with Wurtec for distributing its elevator components in North America.

GAL Manufacturing Corp. adopted the acquisition route and acquired Vertical Dimensions LLC and added elevator interior offerings to its product portfolio in 2021. Additionally, it has partnered with MAD Elevators to provide innovative MAD fixtures and has become the exclusive source to the independent market, offering the convenience of combined controller/fixture solutions across all its products.

SCHMERSAL Böhnke & Partner GmbH has adopted the geographic expansion route to expand its global presence by opening up an export-oriented facility in India in 2020, followed by opening up a new branch in Turkey, Dubai, and funding a newer subsidiary in Japan.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The elevator component market is anticipated to grow 2.4X from 2021 to 2031.

Motor components hold a major chunk equivalent to one-third of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of about US$ 8.8 Bn during 2021-2031.

Among the elevator technology types, hydraulic elevators accounted for the most demand in 2020, and are set to gain around 72.9 BPS in market share by 2031.

By load capacity, the 650 Kg -1,000 Kg segment is expected to account for the highest consumption of elevator components during the forecast period, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 12.8 Bn during 2021-2031.

Among the end-use applications, passenger elevators has been the fastest growing segment, owing to rapid proliferation of multi-storey buildings in the past decade, and it is expected to grow 2.4X in market value by 2031.

Among the regions considered, East Asia is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 35 Bn by 2031.

“Dawn of smart elevators in addition to rapid urbanization prevalent in developing countries to drive market growth,”says a Fact.MR analyst

