MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. & India Exposition Mart Ltd. announce Leather Asia Expo and Shoe Technology Expo 2022

MEX Exhibitions is aiming for new heights by introducing power-packed shows: Leather Asia Expo and Shoe Technology 2022 in collaboration with India Exposition Mart Ltd. at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi – NCR from 10-12 November 2022. This platform brings together the entire leather and footwear technology value chain industry.

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. has a history of conducting various successful B2B exhibitions for niche industry verticals. With excellence & commitment towards gathering top-notch buyers-sellers as well as industry professionals on a common business platform. This makes it indeed rewarding for the Leather and Shoe Technology industry.

Why Leather Asia Expo & Shoe Technology Expo?

India is currently the 2nd largest exporter of leather garments in the world & also the 2nd largest producer of footwear in the world. This can be credited to the abundant availability of raw materials, skilled manpower, latest technology, and support of allied industries. Considering the potential of this highly promising industry, the show will display the entire range of products related to the leather industry, including finished leather, synthetic material, leather accessories & trims, machinery, dyes, and chemicals. Also, it will showcase footwear advancements, including its various aspects, synthetic materials, shoe components, trims, accessories, machinery, dyes, and chemicals. It will bring together manufacturers of shoe technology, accessories, components, different materials, models for footwear, etc. & manufacturers of leather, accessories, components, synthetic materials, industrial textiles, leather goods, etc. The show will be a comprehensive marketplace for those involved in leather goods, leather clothing, furnishings, Footwear, and automotive Industries.

At a recent conference, commenting on the industry Growth, Shri Piyush Goyal, Commerce & Industry and Textile Minister stated that the nation is proud of the leather industry for its achievements and appreciated the industry for being at the forefront of innovation and design. Stating that the leather industry has competitive and comparative advantages and design capabilities, Shri Goyal urged the industry to aim for higher export growths, engage with the world in a bigger way and become self-sufficient.

Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd said, “I am delighted to announce the Leather Asia Expo & Shoe Technology Expo launch. We are proud to say that we will play a role in consolidating the fragmented Indian Leather and Shoe Technology industry. Through this Expo, we will provide a platform to both big & small players to come forth and showcase their products & technology for the benefit of the industry & to boost further exports. We are happy to be collaborating with IEML for this venture.”

Mr. Sudeep Sarcar, CEO of India Expo Centre, added: “The venue will be proud to host Leather Asia Expo and Shoe Technology Expo 2022. This is a B2B Expo, and business visitors are expected to visit the show. The venue will explore the future of leather technologies and offer attendees/visitors the opportunity to learn about “up-to-date” technical and scientific developments in the leather sector industry.

SHOW DETAILS

Title – Leather Asia Expo and Shoe Technology Expo 2022

Date – 10-12 November 2022

Venue – India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi – NCR

Highlights of the show:

Business Matching Programme

Conferences and Workshops

Focus on Sustainability

Technological showcase

Leather Asia Expo and Shoe Technology Expo aims to provide a platform for businesses to have one-to-one interactions with highly promising industries, which helps them build a more robust network and expand their ventures. It will emphasize bringing together Leather, leather products, footwear, and Shoe Technology manufacturers.

