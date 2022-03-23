Turn to iVeri’s Transaction Technologies for a More Convenient Payment Solution

Sandton, South Africa, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — When starting or trying to improve your business, one of the first things to consider turning your attention to is the way in which payments are handled between you and your clientele. One of the worst things any client can experience is having a successful shopping trip come to a screeching halt as a result of slow or faulty card payment systems at checkout. This not only wastes time on the client’s side but wastes time and money on your side too as your business is brought to a snail’s pace.

This is precisely where iVeri Payment Technologies are able to help you and your business. By offering a variety of different methods of payments, it is ensured that your business is able to keep up the pace despite any transaction related issues that may potentially arise. One such method would be through affordable and contactless card payment machines, known as mPress.

This device comes equipped with a minimalist design in contrast to its maximalist functionality that helps you stay in control of your company’s transaction systems. mPress achieves this by giving users control of sale and refund transactions, looking up and accessing transaction histories, providing email, SMS or printed receipts and more. In addition to providing users with the ability to use a tap payment system, it is also allowing them to avoid handling the customer’s cards or cash.

In instances where your mPress device becomes unavailable or faulty for one reason or another, payments can still be made without stress or hassles thanks to the recent addition of the mPress app. As a vendor, this app allows you to still accept card payments from customers by having them tap their cards onto your compatible smartphone device. This may sound like a complicated endeavour but thankfully all that is required is the latest version of the mPress app where you will then insert the transaction amount. From here, you need to click the tap-on-phone option and then ask your client to tap their card onto your smartphone and have them enter their pin. From here the entire process is completed.

With the sheer increase in convenience that is provided to both the client as well as the vendor, it is no wonder why mPress devices by iVeri have become so common. If you are looking for a payment solution for your business, go visit: https://www.iveri.co.za

A bit about iVeri Payment Technologies:

With two decades of experience within the payment industry, this South African company has been at the forefront of payment technology development. By providing banks and businesses with the means to facilitate multi-channel transactional systems in a digital space, iVeri has been able to satisfy clients throughout the African continent.