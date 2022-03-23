Erco Proud to Become Top Choice for Electric Panel Replacements in Quebec

Laval, Quebec, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — When an electric panel, the very engine of the home, celebrates its 20th anniversary by packing up, then Erco’s professional team of technicians will be more than happy to get your life switched back on in no time.

The Laval-based experts, led by company owner Eric Gagne, are now the preferred choice for residents and businesses across Quebec to replace electric panels safely and install new ones.

If your panel is full, you see rust, notice a weird smell/heat, or your board is on its last legs, then it is time to take action. But most home and business owners can remain unsure as to what to do. Erco will have the pleasure to enlighten you on the subject.

The electrical panel is an essential element in construction. It distributes electricity throughout the house and protects you against accidents caused by a short circuit. Thus, any failure of the latter could significantly compromise the safety of your home and family.

Erco’s team are on hand to advise you on the options for replacement if your old system has been in place for more than ten years, as some of the internal components could have worn out over time, and failures may arise at any time.

Equally, when you’re buying a new house, it is strongly recommended that you replace the electrical panel as a priority as you don’t know what the old one went through or its quality.

Additionally, if you plan to replace your electric appliances, such as heating, refrigerator, or TV, consider installing a new electrical panel as the old one risks not supporting these new devices.

“Your satisfaction is important to us, so we understand the importance of offering a personalized service,” said Mr Gagne. “To ensure your comfort and safety, we focus only on electrical panels, helping to greatly limit fire risk and ensure your electricity consumption meets your expectations.”

Erco’s team has the experience – having completed more than 3,000 projects across their 15 years. Their experts are licensed and qualified, focusing on maintaining a high standard of work quality and customer satisfaction.

Customers across Quebec have also widely appreciated their services. “Great service. Eric was professional and reliable in every step of the service. I highly recommend,” commented client Jillianne Gignac.

For more information about Erco’s services, or to book an appointment with one of their technicians:

Phone: +14387009157

Email: info@erco.ca

Website: https://erco.ca/en/