Love Barbecue? Then You’ll Love Pit Boss Rumble, A Country Barbecue Competition.

EAST WINDSOR, NJ, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — BBQ Clubhouse is all set to organize a massive but socially distant Barbecue Competition, Pit Boss Rumble. This Covid Friendly Country Western BBQ Competition is going to be hosted at Deys Farm at Oliveira Acres. The entire event will be sanctioned and judged by the very popular Kansas City Barbecue Society, an organization of 20,000 members. Grill Masters, Restaurants, and BBQ Competition teams will compete to become Pit Boss Rumble Champion, Win Cash Prizes and become eligible to compete in American Royal World Series of BBQ and the Jack Daniels World Championship.

Apart from the barbecue competition, the event also boasts plenty of fun and entertainment such as, Carnival Games, Eating Contests, Mechanical Bull Rides, Music Performances, dancing and so much more. The entire event is scheduled to be held from August 4, 2022 to August 6, 2022.

Calling All Grill Masters to register today and event goers to purchase tickets as we assure you, this is going to be the biggest and best BBQ Competition you’ve ever seen or participated in. Wait no more, friends. Visit our site and register today!”said DanLumiere organizer of Pit Boss Rumble.

About Pit Boss Rumble:

Pit Boss Rumble is a Country Western Style BBQ Competition Event inviting grill masters to compete head to head to become Pit Boss Rumble Champion. The event will also have various festive elements like Music Performances, Carnival Games, Food Tastings, Eating Competitions, etc.

